Letters to the Editor: Living through COVID; Coming down the pike since January

Living through COVID

During this time of COVID-19, we may find the task of pursuing happiness near to impossible. We tend to measure our sense of happiness and self-worth in how busy we are. How often when we ask one another how we are doing, our response or what we hear, is: “I’m so busy.” Or “it’s been crazy busy lately.” Or whatever derivative in busyness we pride ourselves in.

Our current situation is an unprecedented trial on a global scale. During this time of staying home, sheltering in place, are we creating more to do lists aimed to keep us busy? Or are we thoughtfully planning a future that looks a bit different from the life we had expected? Are we finding new creative ways to do the same things? Or are we filling ourselves with busyness to mask our fear of uncertainty, anger, or distrust? Are we keeping ourselves busy for busy sake?

Try being more thoughtful in your actions. Choose your priorities more wisely. Appreciate your family and friends more by reaching out to renew connections. Take time for phone calls and video chats with people who are meaningful to you. Make the choice each day to try something new, even if it’s doing the same thing in a new way. Choose to rise above the challenges we all face by maintaining an attitude of gratitude.