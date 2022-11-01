Lompoc school bond measure will support aging schools
Lompoc’s school board placed a school bond on the November ballot that was subsequently given the designation A2022. We would like to tell you why we support A2022.
Our schools were built over 60 years ago. Since then, the community has approved only one school bond to address our aging school facilities, and that was 20 years ago. Many communities approve school bonds every few years and their classrooms show it.
Lompoc is one of two Santa Barbara County districts that have not passed a facility bond in the last 20 years.
Lompoc schools have significant needs because of their age, and A2022 will provide funding for facility upgrades to our aging schools without increasing taxes above the 2021-2022 rates.
A2022 was designed this way based on information provided during polling in the spring, when some members of the community who are on fixed incomes suggested they would gladly support a facility bond if their taxes would not increase above the rates they had been paying in the past.
Measure A2022 accomplishes that.
A2022 will renovate aging classrooms at all LUSD schools located in the Lompoc area with upgrades that include roofing, flooring, ceilings, walls, furnishings, and technology. The schools will receive safety upgrades including items like the removal of hazardous asbestos and lead, and upgrades to building security such as alarms, cameras, fencing, and public address systems.
Funds from A2022 would allow the district to construct age-appropriate Kindergarten/Pre-K classrooms and begin replacing its oldest portable classrooms with new, modern classrooms.
All of the funds from Measure A2022 will be used only for our local school facilities, and no funds will be used for staff or administrator salaries, benefits, pensions, or other operating expenses.
Approval of A2022 will also qualify LUSD for state matching funds that would otherwise go to other school districts. Our schools are clean and well-maintained, and our employees are dedicated, but the age and condition of the facilities necessitate far more than maintenance.
Our schools are getting older, and the cost of renovations are increasing, so waiting would be even more costly.
We believe that the Lompoc area students deserve to have the same modern, safe facilities that other students throughout California have, and so that is why we believe Measure A2022 deserves our support. If you agree, please join us in voting YES on A2022.
Nancy Schuler Jones, Steve Straight, Janet Blevins, Tom Blanco, William Caldeira
Lompoc Unified School District board of education
School board candidate Zebley wants to help change lives
My name is Joshua Zebley and I am running for the Lompoc Unified school board. My main reason for wanting to become a board member is my love for education and how it can change our community and the lives of our youth.
I feel my education and experience have helped prepare me for this opportunity to become an advocate for our community and assist in the direction of our youth's early years of learning and growth.
I was born and raised in Lompoc and went to school here, from La Canada to graduating from Lompoc High School in 2012. Through my time as a student, I saw how much care and attention our educators put into their students, and can attribute much of my success to my family as well as some amazing teachers and staff that helped me see the opportunities education can provide.
After high school, I went on to finish my associate's degree at Allan Hancock College and finally graduated magna cum laude from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with my degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.
I was born here and have come back to raise my family in the Lompoc Valley. My wife was born here as well as our now two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I have built my business focused on educating those in my community on finance and have become a part of my community through groups like my Vandenberg Village Rotary and volunteerism at different events through the years (food drives, food bank, event staff).
I want to help provide an amazing learning experience for the youth of my town, which will include my daughter in the next few years. I feel with proactive leadership that values and recognizes each school's specific qualities and needs, we can help our students excel.
This requires working closely at all different levels to have open communication between students, parents, educators, staff, and other community members. Leadership that prioritizes putting a focus on listening to those that understand what the needs of the community and schools are is key.
Our community deserves a school board that will move to create a better environment for our youth throughout their education career. My opportunity to serve as a school board member would bring my desire to see our youth and education in the Lompoc Valley flourish.
I hope to keep communication with school staff as a top priority to allow for solutions for needs in the classroom that will best aid our students in an ever-changing world.
Joshua Zebley
Lompoc
School board candidate Howard sees communication among issues
I am Kathy Howard. I am a retired family nurse practitioner, and I am running for the Lompoc school board. Thank you for the opportunity to express some of my concerns for Lompoc's educational community.
Above and beyond any candidacy, is the need for Lompoc to pass A2022, our school bond issue. Bonds are the way California schools maintain and improve schools. A2022 is badly needly in Lompoc. Please vote for A202 and help our schools, our kids, and our city move into the future.
In Lompoc now, we need to ensure that all parts of our school system are communicating better: the community, the new superintendent and whoever they bring with them, teachers and all who work at the schools and support the work there, the school board, parents, and kids.
It's complicated. It should be; there are lots of parts.
One way, but not the only way, is to clean up the website the district uses to pass on information. First, it can be hard to find if you are a relatively uneducated web user. Once you do find it, it is crowded and disorganized. It needs to be looked at with an eye for users of all skill levels, and perhaps split into sites for kids, parents, the community, the school board, and maybe even more sites that are obvious and easy to find.
We need to find and link with local organizations that may have connections in our community to families who have kids that we have difficulty finding and working with. We need to be creative in thinking of ways to connect with all those groups. If we can't think of them ourselves, we should look at other schools that have.
We need to find and retain teachers for our kids. Our classes are overcrowded because many potential new teachers can't find affordable housing in the Lompoc Valley. The school district owns property on which housing can be built. Let's work with the city and figure it out ... and soon.
There is lots more to do. I'd like to work with the school board to do it.
Kathy Howard
Lompoc
Voting for Osborne
I am voting for Mayor Osborne for Lompoc mayor in this year's election because she has worked to meet the needs of the city and the citizens, has lead the city council toward a respectful, collaborative practice and listens to the citizens of Lompoc.
I would never vote for Mr. Mosby for mayor or council because of his behavior on previous city councils. Mr. Mosby is running as an advocate for safety and has complained that crime is up and not being taken care of. Mr. Mosby on previous city councils was the lead voice in starving the city of funds, refusing to listen to department heads, and refusing to listen to citizens' requests for a tax request on the ballot.
So it is hypocritical for Mr. Mosby to complain about unmet safety needs in the city and to try to blame Mayor Osborne when the problem started on his instigation.
I will be voting for Mayor Osborne, and encourage others to do so, too.
Cathy Gregory
Lompoc