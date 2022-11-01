Lompoc school bond measure will support aging schools

Lompoc’s school board placed a school bond on the November ballot that was subsequently given the designation A2022. We would like to tell you why we support A2022.

Our schools were built over 60 years ago. Since then, the community has approved only one school bond to address our aging school facilities, and that was 20 years ago. Many communities approve school bonds every few years and their classrooms show it.

