Letters to the Editor: Lompoc wineries, city council reject wine BID; Addis is smart choice for Assembly

Lompoc wineries, city council reject wine BID
At its Tuesday night meeting the Lompoc City Council passed a resolution stating: “The City Council does not consent to the inclusion of the City of Lompoc in the BID.”
This was in response to a petition from 32 Lompoc wineries opposing the Santa Barbara Vintners’ wine business improvement district. The petition signers are a number of Lompoc's and Santa Barbara Wine Country wine pioneers and well-known wineries.
The Santa Barbara Vintners have been working on a BID for over two years. Their fourth wine BID proposes to tax 1% of all California direct to consumer Santa Barbara wine sales. According to the Vintners’ website this would raise $1 million, of which $465,000 would be spent on “salaries, overhead and reserves.”
The Vintners’ website states BID No. 4 will be brought to the Board of Supervisors in November/December to be effective in January. The Vintners’ contend the Wine BID will promote “the entire wine region.”
If the board approves the wine BID, each incorporated city in the county must affirmatively vote to be included in the wine BID for it to be effective in each city.
At a meeting of the Lompoc wineries in February, in response to what the Vintners would do if a city voted not to opt in to the Wine BID, the Vintners’ executive director replied the Vintners would “cut out” that city’s wineries and tasting rooms from the wine BID’s marketing programs.
Cutting out the Lompoc wineries and their tasting rooms is antithetical to the justification and purpose of the wine BID - to promote the “entire” Santa Barbara Wine Country and its wines.
We anticipate that after the elections the City Councils of Buellton, Solvang and Santa Barbara will have the opportunity to express their views on this important issue.
Stephen Pepe
Clos Pepe Vineyards
Lompoc
Addis is smart choice for Assembly
It’s time we replaced incumbent Jordan Cunningham with Dawn Addis, a smart choice who will better represent the Central Coast in Sacramento.
Cunningham has voted to cut funding for public health emergencies like COVID-19 (SB 74) and opposed unemployment relief for workers displaced by the virus; he has taken thousands of dollars from oil polluters and voted against the Sierra Club 60% of the time in 2019; he voted to allow guns on school campuses (AB 424) while ignoring pleas from teachers and school leaders; and he has consistently voted with extreme anti-choice organizations (SB 24, 320, 743 etc.) that undermine women’s health.
It’s high time for a change. Better we send Dawn Addis to represent us in the Assembly. She’s supported by Planned Parenthood, the CA League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, Central Coast Grocery Workers, NARAL, and the CA Nurses Association. They’ve done their homework on the issues and candidates and are marking their ballots for Dawn Addis for state Assembly. I encourage you to do the same. We need a consistent, strong voice in Sacramento.
Linda Busek
Arroyo Grande
