Letters to the Editor: Looking for unbiased mainstream news; Escobedo sincere about serving; Escobedo involves himself in the community

Looking for unbiased mainstream news
Where can we get accurate news today? Flip through the TV news channels one thing becomes obvious, the majority of media is liberally biased and not just liberally biased but supportive of the most radical groups.
It is unlikely any conservative reporters are employed by most media. The most blatantly biased media is CNN and MSNBC as they are unabashedly the anti-Trump channels. Tune in and watch them parade liberal and social activist “experts” endlessly across 24 hour broadcasting.
Watch CNN and MSNBC and see enough gloom and doom drama coverage to scare people out of their wits. These media outlets peddle feelings and emotions not unbiased facts and information. They are pandering and promoting the victim mentality and have become the media arm of the leftist movement that is forcing their agenda across America.
They call rioters peaceful protesters. People sneaking into the country illegally are not breaking the law, they are all just “immigrants”. Disagree and you are a racist and of course we should have open borders. Ban guns? Absolutely because the 2nd Amendment is the problem. The Green New Deal? Oh yes, they support it. Black man shot by police? It is a crisis before it is investigated. Protect and support communist China? Absolutely. Do we need more laws and government control? Yes bring it on! Is our entire country racist and White privileged? Absolutely without question.
Whatever Trump does they attack and of course all our problems are Trump's fault. These companies are no longer news media. They are at best an opinion drama club propaganda outlet for the liberal cause. Think of them as the National Inquirer of TV. They do not talk about America freedom and liberty.
It is very sad if people think they are getting accurate accounts of events from the mainstream media. They show you what they want you to see. Divide America? It is what they do and it is right out of the leftist Marxist playbook. How can you get accurate news information? You can’t by watching CNN and MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC.
Jeffrey Bensen
Lompoc
Escobedo sincere about serving
Carlos Escobedo has served this community since day one. He has a sincere attitude toward serving the community of Santa Maria. He has the right mindset to make it happen and represent the community. I’m confident that Carlos will bring a positive change to this community as demonstrated through Open Streets and other events.
Jose Alvarez Novoa
Santa Maria
Escobedo involves himself in the community
I am tired of politicians who are disconnected from their constituents at all levels of government, even local. Carlos Escobedo presents a refreshing change of pace as someone who continually involves himself in our community.
He serves as a commissioner for the 5th District Human Services Commission in Santa Barbara County where his focus has been to preserve programs that benefit our community’s most vulnerable. This has included making resources such as food, clothing, and rental assistance available to community members struggling through difficult financial times. There is no doubt he would carry this same philosophy onto the City Council.
Carlos Escobedo also continues to be extremely involved in the Santa Maria community. As a philanthropic citizen who regularly volunteers at organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Bici Centro, Santa Barbara Food Bank, United Way, Rotary International, Serve Santa Maria and more, he has a distinct first-hand understanding of the needs and desires of our community.
These hands-on experiences with our community members make him an ideal candidate to represent the people of Santa Maria on the City Council.
Maria Paz
Santa Maria
