Los Alamos development demands more study
It has happened before. It could happen again.
There has been much controversy about the proposed Los Alamos "Village Square" mega-development, but one issue requires the public's and Board of Supervisors' attention.
The developer, Legacy Estates, responded to concerns about potential flooding and mudflow near the development by stating, and I am not making this up, "as for mudslides, the "Save Los Alamos" (advocacy group) letter claims the project is 'at the foot of a very steep hill.' In fact, the closest hill is 320 feet from the project boundary - we measured it."
320 feet???!!
The 2018 mudslide in Montecito traveled many miles. The debris flows were up to 15 feet in height of mud, boulders, and branches, moving at speeds of up to 20 mph, which reached beaches 2.25 miles from the mountains.
These mudslides killed 23 people, destroyed 130 homes, and caused hundreds of millions in damage.
It is clear: 320 feet is not sufficient distance to mitigate mudslide risk - and Legacy Estates knows this. Thus, they refuse to allow additional environmental study because it is so close to the Purisima Hills. With today's increased risk and understanding of atmospheric rivers, flooding, and mudflow, they know that this project would never be approved. The project itself exists in a flood zone.
The Board of Supervisors knows the dangers of building housing near hills prone to mudflows. As Supervisor Das Williams pointed out at the Feb. 7 board meeting, "we have had a terrifying reminder of what a climate-enhanced disaster can do … just a few weeks ago, we had flooding that was all over the county … these present us with a challenge … a challenge to not forget past events… government has ... the mission to fulfill is to not just look for the next few years but to look for the arc of history and to look into the future."
Devastation to life and property has happened before. If the board does not act to require additional environmental study, it could happen again.
Brian Ross Adams
Los Alamos
Better planning at no cost
County Planning and Development is tasked with smoothing the way for thousands of new homes. Especially in unincorporated towns, which have little say in their own affairs, the process could be improved.
A single green-lighted development in a small town like Los Alamos could increase its population by 10 percent or more. That has a significant impact on traffic, safety, crime, scarce water resources, flood control, demands on limited landline and internet infrastructure, noise and air pollution.
Current procedures do not make it easy for existing residents to be involved until irreversible decisions have already been made. A plan to build 59 homes here, that could grow to as many as twice that number, stands as an example. Another plan, now in the “pre-application” process, would add 69 more homes, with a potential total of 138 if ADUs are counted.
Only neighbors within 300-feet are normally sent advance notification. Certainly, projects of this magnitude in a small town could impact most residents.
Further, standard noticing of the proposed project is done in dense, stilted language. Why not begin with a summary paragraph in plain English, with the basic facts and their import?
Other adjustments to protocol would be to display the notice in our Post Office for all to see, and to do so at least several weeks before public decision-making meetings.
Instituting these changes, which would add nothing to the county budget, requires action by our county Board of Supervisors.
These process adjustments in transparency, candor, timeliness, and democracy, would lead to smarter, better-informed development … and more positive attitudes toward county government.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Letter writer's 'words of wisdom' will be missed
I read in the local obits that Robert "Bob" Hoffman died. I've been reading his words published in Letters to the Editor for over 20 years.
I've never met the man, but I always asked long-time Santa Maria residents if they knew him, and only Brady did. All he could tell me was that Mr. Hoffman was a retired teacher. That made sense because of his humanity, and he was such a powerful voice of reason. He didn't mince words. He was a truth teller.
I will miss his thoughtful words of wisdom.
Tess Blake
Santa Maria