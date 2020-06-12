Letters to the Editor: Loss of AERA oil project creates casualties; Gates at Oceano Dunes should remain closed; Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda

Loss of AERA oil project creates casualties
Well, it appears that AERA energy has thrown in the towel. The reasons given were the global drop in the price of oil coupled with the ever-increasing regulatory demands from the County.
There is little that we can do to control the influence on crude prices, none that compare to the foreign petroleum-producing giants. While it is easy to ponder the negative impact that these almost predictable “drop in prices” create, it seems that their frequency is timed to destroy any projects stuck in the quagmire of our domestic, politicly charged, regulatory permitting process.
Some see yet another failed petroleum project as a great victory for our community. Those at the front of that parade are the individuals that profit from obstructing yet another good-paying petroleum project. These zealots sitting up in their ivory towers and would have you believe that this community should rejoice over the corpse of yet another oil permit application.
I do believe that this kind of thinking does in fact create casualties in our community, the first of which is good-paying jobs. The second is the loss of massive tax revenues that supports important community services like mental health and our local school districts. Those funds also support hospitals, fire, and other emergency response services as well!
I am shocked at the level of ignorance of some of our leaders, those that believe that an electric car is devoid of the need for petroleum products. Are you kidding? Approximately 50% of all cars, yes electric cars as well, are constructed from plastics, hence OIL! I do not see that changing anytime soon.
We have an opportunity here in Santa Barbara to prove to the world that oil can be produced in a highly regulated environment. We must strictly adhere to regulations that protect our water, our people, our jobs, and our economy.
But in all endeavors lie risk, this is a fact of life. We must balance all these variables. But when the process comes with a movable goalpost it has become almost impossible to successfully bring these projects to
Michael Lopez
Buellton
Gates at Oceano Dunes should remain closed
There are many reasons why the temporarily authorized vehicular entry gates to the Oceano Dunes State Recreation Area, (ODSVRA) at the Pier and Grand Avenue ramps should not be re-opened. Here are 10.
1. Western snowy plover
2. California least tern
3. California red legged frog
4. tidewater goby
5. marsh sandwart
6. La Graciosa thistle
7. surf thistle
8. beach spectalclepod
9. Nipomo Mesa lupine
10. Gambel’s watercress.
These 10 species, recognized by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) are threatened by vehicular activity in the ODSVRA and on Pismo State Beach. Opening their habitat to vehicle access would be a harmful act against two struggling species of birds, two struggling species of amphibians, and eight struggling species of plants.
The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is defined by the variety or value of the habitat as a whole. Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas ( ESHA’s), are determined by the presence or absence of threatened, endangered and/or otherwise listed species.
According to the California Coastal Commission, the ODSVRA has been operating in a designated ESHA, which is inconsistent with the California Coastal Act. The County of San Luis Obispo’s Local Coastal Plan also confirms that the activities of the ODSVRA have been occurring in a designated ESHA.
The ODSVRA was closed due to danger to human health from bringing visitors from hotbeds of viral transmission into close proximity with locals. Add concern for 10 other species to the urgency of keeping it closed.
We cannot go backward. Do not open those gates.
Annie Steele
Safe Beach Now
Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda
I’m responding to the June 6 article about the threats to Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Councilwoman. My immediate thought was, what do the people that live in this community think the response should be to these obvious racial and misogynistic attacks?
I know what my response is, that’s why I’m writing this letter. It’s not enough to just ignore such transgressions. When the attacks are racist or misogynistic, decent men and women of all races need to speak up and denounce them.
The Women’s March in January and the Black Lives Matter movement are about this very thing. There is no room for those who seize opportunities to degrade and dehumanize. Each of us have a responsibility to protect each other with integrity in this community that we all share. There are civilized ways to express objections and legitimate grievances. Hate speech and threats only advance the agenda of those who wish to divide us.
Community leader, Gloria Soto, should have the respect and support of every one of us, as she strives to promote an environment in which every person can thrive, as it should be.
Connie Ford
Santa Maria
