Make a call, help address poverty
Global poverty is an issue that affects millions of people worldwide and is increasing every day. According to Data USA, 15.2k out of 105k people in Santa Maria are living below the poverty line, which means they are living on less than $1.90 a day. I see poverty when I go about my everyday life and as a college student who doesn’t have a lot of money to give in the past, I thought I couldn’t help.
As I began an internship with The Borgen Project I realized how much more myself and everyone in the community, state, country, and the world can and should be doing. I have seen how much this organization is working towards getting poverty-reduction legislation passed. I would like more people to be brought aware of what they can do to help, because poverty is everywhere and most of the time it is ignored because people don’t know what they can do to help besides giving away some of their money.
There are so many simple ways that anyone can help such as emailing and calling Congress, which takes less than a minute.
It is important that our community is aware of not only the problem but different ways they can help towards reducing global poverty. Organizations like The Borgen Project are working hard to educate people on these issues and teach people how they can make a difference, and it can start by contacting our leaders such as Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Alex Padilla, or Representative Salud Carbajal.
Karly Kovach
Lompoc
New gas station recipe for disaster
The paper informed me this week that a gas station will be built at the intersection of Orcutt and Lakeview roads. This intersection is right next to Highway 135. For those of you who live in that area, you know that this is one of the most dangerous and congested intersections in the county.
As a teacher at Lakeview Junior High for the last 34 years, I clearly remember when a Mobil gas station used to be at that intersection. I think the worst year was when I had three students with broken legs after being hit by cars.
An improvement was made when a new crosswalk was built with flashing lights further up on Lakeview Road. The creation of this gas station just isn't necessary, as accidents are bound to increase once again. The county says that improvements to traffic control will make it just as safe as it is now. How is that an improvement as it's still terrible right now?
Sadly, as usual, the county has chosen a new revenue source over the safety and congestion concerns of nearby residents.
Pat Brickey
Santa Maria
Hypocrisy of possible abortion ruling stunning
I am astonished at the latest Supreme Court action, apparently preparing to throw out women's rights to control their own bodies by canceling Roe vs Wade.
If women have no right to determine whether they wish to bear an unwanted pregnancy, the next logical ruling will be to outlaw the sale of condoms.
Doesn't a user of condoms to prevent an unwanted pregnancy bear the onus of preventing the life of an unwanted child? What, I ask, is the difference?
Is it just the sex of the perpetrator? Then here we go again. Only women are punished for wanting to be in control of their own bodies, decisions, fates.
The hypocrisy that underlies this scenario is stunning.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande
Sheriff Bill Brown has earned your vote
I plan to vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.
Sheriff Brown has the experience, leadership, professionalism and integrity that we need during these uncertain times.
Sheriff Brown has served Santa Barbara County with distinction.
Due to Sheriff Brown’s expertise and diligence he was able to obtain an $80 million grant to get the new North County jail built, which also brought jobs and an improved economy to our County.
Whenever there is an emergency in our County, you can find Sheriff Brown there, providing the leadership and experience necessary to address that crisis – he knows what to do.
Sheriff Brown is well respected by his peers both at the state and national level, having been elected president of the California Sheriff’s Association and vice president of the National Major Counties Sheriff’s Association. He will become president of that organization in two years; as president, he will be working with Congress and the Senate.
Sheriff Brown has been endorsed by over 1,000 people throughout the county and state.
Please join me and vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.
Alice Milligan
Retired Associate Superintendent
Lompoc Unified School District