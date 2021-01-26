Letters to the Editor: Middle class families need a break; Global pandemic phrophetic?; Vaccination process thanks; Thankful for wonderful staff, volunteers

Middle class families need a break
During this national emergency it is an outrage that no one is talking about the unfair tax laws on middle class families.
Families should not have to pay a higher percentage in taxes than corporations.
Remember, families are the most important incorporation of all. Give families the corporate tax breaks to help them recover from the COVID emergency too.
The losses of family members, health, jobs, and businesses is overwhelming. Families need a break, if it’s good enough for corporations then it’s good enough for the middle class who are the back bone of our country.
John Paul Drayer
Cayucos
Global pandemic phrophetic?
This global COVID-19 pandemic has given us all an opportunity to ponder and ask “why”. Various medical and political experts over the last year unsuccessfully have debated and vacillated over how to eradicate it, only to be stymied by new outbreaks and mutated strains.
Every solution – wearing masks, social distancing, shutting down religious services, and inside and outside dining all seem to have had little effect on the number of infections and unfortunately deaths. But, at no time have I heard any governmental authority suggest the why for this biblical-proportioned mass casualty event.
Might it be nature’s way of diminishing what some groups have stated is overpopulation of the planet? Maybe the real answer can be found in the history documented in the books of the Bible’s Old Testament. Throughout this history numerous periods are recorded when the world’s populations were decimated by plagues, pestilence, and floods and other major natural disasters.
In these accounts, the why was because God the Creator was unhappy with humanity’s evil actions and disobedience. Might we surmise that such a state of human affairs might exist in today’s modernistic morality? Perhaps wholesale infanticide in the guise of abortion on demand, character assassination and lying under the guise of political debate, killing, looting and wanton destruction under the guise of protest be but examples of what might be offensive and unacceptable behavior?
If you can accept my hypothesis, then it might be time to consider, not government dictates but rather, reconciliation and repentance as a course of action. In the immediate, everyone needs to take care, take responsibility for their own actions, and prepare for the inevitable – death will come for everyone in their unknown future.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc
Vaccination process thanks
I'm writing this letter to offer praise and thanksgiving to all the staff at Marian, doctors, nurses, and all the numerous others who made the vaccination process go so well!
My wife had her COVID-19 vaccination Friday. We're fortunate that it wasn't a drive-through process. Instead, the process was orderly and well organized, with plenty of parking, and personnel to monitor those who received their shots. While I'm in a different phase of the vaccination process, I feel very confident that I'll be in good hands, I look forward to receiving my vaccination. We are definitely blessed to have great medical facilities, compassionate personnel and dedicated people to make it happen.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Thankful for wonderful staff, volunteers
I just wanted to thank Marian Regional Medical Center for the outstanding job of providing vaccinations for us 75+ citizens. The appointment process was a snap even for my geekless mind with the computer.
Our appointment was at 10 o’clock on Saturday, parking was a snap, sign in likewise. Helpers walked us through the process, everyone was extremely friendly and ready to assist. Warming heaters positioned around the tents and plenty of chairs. The holding area for recovery had Santa Maria Fire Department personnel there to assist if needed.
Coffee, water, pretzels, doughnuts were available for your enjoyment. My wife and I were in and out in 30 minutes including our 15 minute observation time. With all the negative national news and the huge problems created by the COVID pandemic, Santa Maria is being served extremely well by a number of fantastic institutions, especially Marian hospital and it’s wonderful staff and volunteers.
Hoping and praying we all get and stay healthy.
Bob Orach
Recovering politician,retired SM City Councilman
