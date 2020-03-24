Letters to the Editor: Mouth versus source; Looking for metric to stop chaos; Property taxes should be deferred; 'War time footing' demands concessions; Network reporters cast pall on journalism

'War time footing' demands concessions

Now that interstate, intrastate, and local deliveries are more important than ever, it seems that those producing, distributing and selling fuel are taking advantage of Californians again. While the cost of a barrel of West Texas crude oil has dropped more than 50%, gasoline prices declined 10% to 15%. "War footing" has been used to describe the ongoing battle against coronavirus. Those making deliveries deserve all the support possible in this fight. Businesses producing, distributing, and selling fuel should be doing their part. It is beyond high time that they stop their high prices, willingly accept a reasonable profit, immediately lower fuel prices, and do their patriotic duty as part of the "war time" footing.

Network reporters cast pall on journalism

Watching President Trump and the staff of experts assembled for daily White House briefings, the purpose of which is to educate the public about the severity of and actions taken to combat the coronavirus threat, is very revealing. Especially revealing is listening to the questions posed by the journalists in the room; so much that it motivated me to consult Funk & Wagnalls and Merriam -Webster dictionaries. As I watched “alleged professional journalists” whose duty is to discover and report truth and facts, their performance emphasized the difference in the meanings of the adjectives “uniformed” and “stupid”. I qualify those journalists as “alleged professionals” because of the way they constantly shout over each other, repeating questions previously asked and answered. I cringe at their aggression and disrespect, lack of manners and poor comportment as they present their questions, challenging and pretending to know more than the expert being interviewed. From their tone, one senses that they, the interviewers, feel they are smarter than the experts. Their anti-Trump venom is so obvious. Their hate for President Trump’s strong, very different, often abrasive, but effective leadership is glaring, perhaps explaining why they distort and scramble details. These poor performers, most of whom represent cable networks, are not helping to dispel fears, rather they are inviting panic. It is too bad that classic newspaper journalism has been pushed into the background, lending to the rise of fear and hatemongering egotistical television commentators and poisonous social media.