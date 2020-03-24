Letters to the Editor: Mouth versus source; Looking for metric to stop chaos; Property taxes should be deferred; 'War time footing' demands concessions; Network reporters cast pall on journalism

Mouth versus source
I enjoyed Judith Dale’s piece on the Santa Ynez River, but she makes a common mistake: the “mouth” of a river is where it empties into another body of water, in this case the Pacific Ocean at Surf. What she means to say is that Juncal Dam is the first dam from the “source” of the river.
Jane Faulkner
Solvang
Looking for metric to stop chaos
Ok, how long is this going to last? It’s been over two weeks since businesses were ordered closed, people were told they couldn’t congregate and then finally ordered to stay home.
The stay-at-home order scared everyone. Businesses such as restaurants which had just begun adjusting to takeout only suddenly found themselves with no customers as people misunderstood the scope of the state and county health department orders.
Keep in mind you can still get your medication, gasoline, do your banking, use laundromats and convenience stores and pickup takeout food. I would urge you to patronize the open businesses so that they will still be there when this is all over.
Back to the basic question, when will it be over? So far, those politicians who abruptly stopped public commerce haven’t discussed an exit plan. The uncertainty of having no “light at the end of the tunnel” is frustrating to those who suddenly have no source of income.
Temporary “bail outs” address only a fraction of lost revenue. Will there be a bail out for those who have lost a substantial portion of their retirement savings? I doubt it.
To all you egocentric politicians out there, we are waiting; what medical/scientific metric will allow a stop to all this economic chaos?
Ron Fink
You have free articles remaining.
Lompoc
Property taxes should be deferred
Property taxes are due April 10. With hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, theaters, wine and beer tasting rooms shut down and non-essential other business closed, does the county really need 100% of the property taxes due on April 10? Tens of thousands of our fellow citizens are unemployed. Even with essential businesses like grocery stores open, some of those employees' hours are reduced due to reduced store hours.
Both the federal and state governments have deferred tax payments from April 15 to July 15 without penalties or interest. We all understand that the county can’t print money or borrow the way the federal government can and the county does not have the state's $15B tax surplus. But, and it is a big but, does the county need 100% of the property taxes due on April 10? If not, then the county should follow the federal and state governments and defer some or all of the April 10 property taxes without penalties or interest to later in the year. Hopefully by then our fellow citizens and businesses will be back at work and have the cash to pay their taxes.
Stephen Pepe
Lompoc
'War time footing' demands concessions
Now that interstate, intrastate, and local deliveries are more important than ever, it seems that those producing, distributing and selling fuel are taking advantage of Californians again. While the cost of a barrel of West Texas crude oil has dropped more than 50%, gasoline prices declined 10% to 15%. "War footing" has been used to describe the ongoing battle against coronavirus. Those making deliveries deserve all the support possible in this fight. Businesses producing, distributing, and selling fuel should be doing their part. It is beyond high time that they stop their high prices, willingly accept a reasonable profit, immediately lower fuel prices, and do their patriotic duty as part of the "war time" footing.
Roy Bird
Santa Maria
Network reporters cast pall on journalism
Watching President Trump and the staff of experts assembled for daily White House briefings, the purpose of which is to educate the public about the severity of and actions taken to combat the coronavirus threat, is very revealing. Especially revealing is listening to the questions posed by the journalists in the room; so much that it motivated me to consult Funk & Wagnalls and Merriam -Webster dictionaries. As I watched “alleged professional journalists” whose duty is to discover and report truth and facts, their performance emphasized the difference in the meanings of the adjectives “uniformed” and “stupid”. I qualify those journalists as “alleged professionals” because of the way they constantly shout over each other, repeating questions previously asked and answered. I cringe at their aggression and disrespect, lack of manners and poor comportment as they present their questions, challenging and pretending to know more than the expert being interviewed. From their tone, one senses that they, the interviewers, feel they are smarter than the experts. Their anti-Trump venom is so obvious. Their hate for President Trump’s strong, very different, often abrasive, but effective leadership is glaring, perhaps explaining why they distort and scramble details. These poor performers, most of whom represent cable networks, are not helping to dispel fears, rather they are inviting panic. It is too bad that classic newspaper journalism has been pushed into the background, lending to the rise of fear and hatemongering egotistical television commentators and poisonous social media.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!