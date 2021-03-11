Letters to the Editor: Murder no longer a crime?; Lots of scams

Murder no longer a crime?
A March 10 letter brought a thought to mind.
Abortion has been ruled legal, and the practice upheld, by nearly every court in the nation. This raises an interesting question. If it’s legal to kill a child who is perhaps minus five or six months old then how can it be illegal to kill someone who is older? Age discrimination is against the law, so how can such age discrimination be permitted?
It seems to me that murder can no longer be a crime.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Lots of scams
Two new scams came in today, one saying it was Amazon and I needed to correct the credit card on my order for an electronic item and four hours later a "Southern California Edison" reminder to pay my bill "Press 1." Of course, Southern California Edison is not the electric provider for zip 93455.
Heavy traffic in the car warranty, fake orders, unpaid bills crowds.
Just be careful.
Pat Lala
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!