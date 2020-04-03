Letters to the Editor: Names of positive cases should be public; Happened to me too …; Increase in firearms purchasing

Names of positive cases should be public

I respect the need to protect a family's privacy, especially in cases of a family member's illness or death. That said, we are now living in extraordinary times with the coronavirus pandemic. As individuals we have no access to information concerning the health status of people we have contact with unless they or their loved ones choose to tell us. My thoughts on this are conflicted. A month ago I would have argued with anyone that a person has a right to as much privacy as they would choose to have. Now we have a virus sweeping our nation that has the ability to progress from first symptoms to death in as little as a week, depending on the individual. There is no time to waste. The County Health Departments in this state need to make available the names of COVID-19 positive individuals now.