Letters to the Editor: Neither liberal or conservative are bad; Set respect bar higher in November; Doing the right thing

Neither liberal or conservative are bad

Socialism bad! So say many who can't change their TV channel and condemn anyone who is "liberal."

I say they should learn that neither being liberal or conservative is bad. However, it seems one of the largest socialistic programs ever enacted was one passed into law in 1935 by a Democrat controlled Congress and signed by a Democrat President. It is known as Social Security.

Not only did it provide help for old folks who retired, but also help to those who became unemployed for various reasons. Yes, those two programs are being used by Americans as a helping hand. It's socialism and very much acceptable by everyone. However, only those people who equate socialism with communism think those liberals who gave them this benefit are bad.

Right now in the middle of this pandemic, the U.S. government enacted (Democratic House, Republican Senate, Republican President) a huge social program giving away $2.2 trillion to help Americans. So, when you get a stimulus check, an unemployment check, a paycheck from your closed down employer, do you say "thank you" or do you say "no thanks, that's socialism, I'm a patriotic American and I don't do those things." I think not.