Letters to the Editor: No confirmation until inauguration; Constitution demands decision on Justice

No confirmation until inauguration
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fierce fighter for gender equality, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, abortion rights, and health care for all. Because of her, women have the right to sign a mortgage without a man, to open a bank account without a male co-signer, to have a job without being discriminated against due to their gender, to be pregnant and have children without fearing they would lose their job. Ruth Bader Ginsburg committed her life to protecting rights, freedom, and the health of all people.
Losing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not only heartbreaking, it’s terrifying. The Trump administration is using the final days before the 2020 Presidential election to put her legacy and our rights on the line.
Using Justice Ginsburg’s seat to restrict reproductive health care access and roll back the rights she worked so hard to protect and expand is an outrage. Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett is an active and vocal threat to reproductive health and rights. She is openly critical of Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the 2012 Supreme Court decision that upheld the ACA. Amy Coney Barret believes that judges should not uphold the law when there is a conflict with their own personal beliefs, and she has been clear that her beliefs include opposing marriage equality.
The Senate has gone more than 120 days without passing COVID-19 relief. But instead of focusing their efforts on healing this country from a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, they are focused on rushing through a third Trump justice to the Supreme Court who would put health care in jeopardy for millions of people. It’s unconscionable.
Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund is calling on the Senate to not consider any nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg until after the inauguration. This rushed, blatantly partisan process is an insult to the legacy of Justice Ginsburg and it is a dire threat to our rights and our health.
Jenna Tosh
CEO Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund
Constitution demands decision on Justice
The president of the United States has the duty to nominate a replacement to the Supreme Court and the Senate the responsibility to vote and confirm or not confirm. President Trump has nominated Amy Coney-Barrett for the Supreme Court as directed by the Constitution. The timing of the election is irrelevant. She has an excellent constitutional background and experience and it appears will follow the laws set forth by the country and the Constitution. She appears to be an exceptionally giving person, has two adopted children of color and a special needs child.
The duty of the Supreme Court Justices and all judges is to review and rule on cases based upon law and the constitution not feelings, social pressure, liberal dogma and agendas.
But this is not what the liberals tolerate. They want judges and Supreme Court Justices to make judgement based upon liberal socialist agendas not law or the constitution. Essentially create legislation by the courts.
This attitude is dishonest and manipulative and shows liberals do not care about law or the constitution. To prove this they attack anyone who is not following what they want. What we are already seeing and what we will witness in the next months is the nastiest and dirtiest of attacks, manipulation and dishonest reporting by the liberals, Democrats, mainstream media, CNN and MSNBC.
Watch the hatred toward this judge who is not liberal. We saw this happen with Justice Kavanaugh. Watch and read the mainstream media and see how they are biased, dishonest and filled with hate. It is an election year. Do you want the type of people the Democrats are to run our country? Who you going to vote for?
As for Trump’s tax returns, we are being played by the media and they are showing only the biased info gullible liberals like to hear. Few people have the knowledge to understand corporate tax returns much less billionaires. The public disclosure of his taxes is illegal and charges need to be filed against those who leaked them. Where are the rich Pelosi’s or Dianne Feinstein’s returns?
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc
