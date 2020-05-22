Letters to the Editor: Oceano Beach, Sand City should remain closed; Caldwell should 'leave well enough alone'

Lucia Casalinuovo

Oceano

Caldwell should 'leave well enough alone'

Mr. Caldwell states in a recent commentary that "We succeeded in satisfying Gov. Newsom's original directive that included criteria to flatten the curve, create surge capacity in our hospitals, and gather enough personal protective equipment for care providers. Though the virus is still among us, the emergency is over" because "We have ample capacity to handle this situation."

He finally laments, "the governor should leave 'well enough' alone and at home, let the rest of us get back to the marketplace and work."

Mr. Caldwell would have us all believe it is safe to go back to the way life was before the pandemic and "wrest back local control." As a candidate for Congress is he not aware of infectious disease experts like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Byrx that fear relaxing restrictions will lead to coronavirus infections spiking out of control, which will certainly create more deaths?

Mr. Caldwell laments "The governor has no intention to restore our freedoms and local control. Rather, he is stalling until either a vaccine or cure is developed ... even though either of these products may never be created."