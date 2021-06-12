Oceano residents should elect new council
Dozens of residents offered public comment at the June 8 Board of Supervisors meeting about the formation of a second Oceano Advisory Council to be called Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano. It was approved.
Most pro-VACO supporters sounded like this: "My name is ..., I support VACO, the current OAC doesn't represent me nor my community.” No other reason given. They were obviously staged.
Many speakers openly said this issue is really about the recent Coastal Commission decision, supported by the current OAC, to phase out off-roading on Oceano beach and dunes.
They are right: Local off-roaders and businesses who cater only to off-roaders resent the decision and are trying to undo it. They think undermining the current OAC will help their cause.
Supervisor Gibson tried to stop it. He suggested forming a completely new, properly elected council. The current council is not an elected body. This is a great solution.
Indeed, if Ms. Compton were a better leader, she would have come up with it herself. She would have attended the current OAC’s meetings months ago and led it in the right direction. Instead, she ignored it while nursing the resentment of other residents. She claims she cannot interfere with the council’s bylaws or tell it how to run the council. False. Supervisors have the authority to make Oceano start a new, elected body. We think this is the best way to proceed.
Let all residents of Oceano elect a new council.
Lucia Casalinuovo
Oceano Beach Community Association
Supports change in high school district logo
There is a proposal to change the official logo of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) to one that does not represent the flagship of Christopher Columbus. I could not agree more with this suggestion.
We live in extraordinary times where the cries of many people who have suffered abuse and oppression for centuries at the hands of the dominant race are being heard and responded to. The time is ripe to correct course and make retribution to those who have endured so much pain inflicted by those who have been blind to the ungodly suffering their ambitions and privilege have caused.
Many cities, counties, states and the entire nation are finally becoming sensitive to the consequences of our actions, the atrocities we have committed and the structural deformities that perpetuate oppression and collective dehumanization of entire groups of people.
The SMJUHSD, as an entity tasked with the academic care of our children, has an opportunity here to address the marginalization of indigenous people among us. It’s time to repent of our misguided decision to honor as a model, a man who history has shown to have been a brutal and savage conqueror of whole cultures unable to defend themselves against the might and technology of the invading force.
I appeal to the SMJUHSD Board’s sensitivity to the issue and its moral conviction to consider not only changing the District’s logo, but also issuing an apology for being blind to the message we sent when we chose the symbol of a murderous conqueror to represent our District.
I invite the Board to consider its leadership and opportunity to help the SMJUHSD and larger Santa Maria community to become more aware and accountable for our past mistakes and to become better, kinder and more just in the future.
Dennis Apel
Santa Maria