Letters to the Editor: One vote does make a difference; Old Town Market, and what matters now; Everyone needs access to healthcare

One vote does make a difference
A recent letter to the editor reminded us that "one vote makes a difference", and the author couldn’t be more right. Money does buy elections. Especially shady PAC money from polluting industries and corporate interests. Not only do we need proof, but already have proof, of how a candidate will work for the country and not just fill their own pockets by violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution for several years, or appointing corporate foxes to guard our hen house. The swamp isn’t getting drained, it’s getting larger and deeper.
But no matter how much money is being poured into a campaign, the only thing that matters is your vote. If you are feeling nervous about the upcoming general election, don’t be. If you feel uncomfortable going to the polls this fall, you can always request an absentee ballot.
If you’re not registered to vote yet, get it done nice and early. And remember, every time you move, you need to re-register. Most importantly, carefully review any mail from the Elections Department.
There are billionaires like Koch, and Mercer, and Adelson, who want to make the rich even richer and keep the boot on the neck of the working man. They want to keep polluting our environment for the profit of the few, and they want to keep paying American workers starvation wages. They want to privatize everything so the corporate fat cats get even fatter. They only want an America that’s great for them.
Don’t sit this coming election out! Whether you vote at the polls, or from your kitchen table, for the good of the country you need to vote. One vote could make the difference between a nation slipping even deeper into decline, debt and division, or a nation that offers all its people a brighter, more prosperous future. One vote could make the difference between more of the same (or even worse), or the return of decency and civility, the return of a nation respected for its prudent leadership and an America that truly is, of the people, by the people and for the people.
Leah Braitman
Lompoc
Old Town Market, and what matters now
When you work hard, play by the rules, treat people well, and give back to your community, you would like to think things will be OK. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Mark and Wendy Steller, owners of Old Town Market in Orcutt and two of the most active and involved citizens of the Santa Maria Valley. As referenced in The Times, their building recently was sold out from under them, the new owner wants to pursue a different business plan, and they will need to close Old Town Market in the coming months.
What makes this situation so sad and repugnant is that it represents a classic imbalance: A big-money person from out of town bullying longtime local business owners out of their livelihood. Never mind that it happens to be a grocery store that provides essential goods and services during COVID-19. Never mind that Old Town Market has a rich history and is a touchpoint and gathering place for locals. Never mind that there are numerous vacant stores and retail pads in our community in which the new owner could have chosen to locate.
In the weeks to come there likely will be arguments over the future use of the Old Town Market building. They can happen later. What’s important now is that what happened to the Stellers is unconscionable bullying behavior, pure and simple – big guy shoving little guy off his turf. That’s not what our community is about. We are better than this.
Joe Dana
Orcutt
Everyone needs access to healthcare
In this time of uncertainty, we’re all trying to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. And the risks are only magnified for people around the world experiencing poverty, who have limited access to health services, or who live in a place where there are other ongoing global health emergencies, like tuberculosis or malnutrition.
As we work to combat COVID-19 at home, we also need a strong global response that honors the needs and human rights of people in poverty. International partnerships like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, provide great examples of how to move forward, together.
Congress must prioritize global health systems, alongside the domestic response. We cannot leave those isolated by stigma, geography, or poverty on the sidelines of the COVID-19 response.
I hope that Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sens. Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris will work together with their colleagues in Congress to ensure that people who are disenfranchised or pushed to the margins of society do not bear the brunt of this pandemic.
Dorothy Monza
San Luis Obispo
