Letters to the Editor: Opting out of masks over CO2; Keep old Kmart site zoned retail; Oceano Dunes stay closed to vehicles; OK cannabis conditional use permit plan; Thanks PVHS principal for leadership

Opting out of masks over CO2

The U.S. Surgeon General, World Health Organization, and the Center for Disease Control have all said "Don't wear face masks." Of course they have all backed down now; its called "being politically correct." But Costco, Albertsons, Smart & Final, and others require face masks. Everyone says that social distancing is the answer.

I have no intention of wearing a mask. No one mentions that there is almost no carbon dioxide in the air you breathe in, but you exhale about 4%. A significant amount of what is exhaled is trapped in your face mask. As you rebreathe the air trapped in your mask, the concentration of CO2 increases slowly. Your mask may only trap less than half a pint of air, but you take in only a pint, give or take, with each breath.

At .06% carbon dioxide, mental performance is reduced. That means as soon as you start wearing your mask, mental performance starts dropping. Above 5% you are probably dead. If you are an older person or have breathing problems, death is just about a certainty at that level of CO2.

I am not jeopardizing my life just because Costco wants me to think they are protecting me by making me wear a face mask for 45 minutes while I am in the store. There are other reasons for not wearing a face mask, but death works for me.