Letters to the Editor: 'Pandemic-induced recession' a misnomer; One vote makes a difference

Curt Warner

Santa Maria

One vote makes a difference

Can money buy an election? Yes and no, so let's look at both sides of the coin. Yes, it can buy television and ads, telling you of the good a candidate can do for a state or country, and it can try to convince you to vote for that candidate. But where is the proof that candidate will work FOR the country and is not running to fill his own pockets.

So in essence, money does buy elections, you stay home, they win.

But, and here is the but, are you going to let billionaires convince you to stay home on Election Day? Or are you going to vote because you believe in right and wrong and feel "no one is keeping ME from going to the polls to cast my vote"?

Did you know one vote made the difference in what language we spoke, German or English and one vote decided the emblem to represent our country, the turkey or bald eagle?

Why does my one vote count? It can change the outcome. Just stop and think, if you and everyone feels my one vote doesn't make a difference and stayed home, then yes, that one vote of yours and others let money decide for you.