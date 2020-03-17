Letters to the Editor: Paper hoarders should be ashamed; Media two-by-four working; Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

Paper hoarders should be ashamed
I am sick with disrespect for the citizenry of Santa Maria, who, for no good reason have cleared all market shelves of paper towels and paper products. The markets love it, profits soar.
It should be noted that paper transmits disease readily, so paper towels will not prevent the spread of the "coronavirus."
Why such greed, may I ask, depriving some shoppers the opportunity to buy paper towels at will. The citizens perpetrating this hoarding should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
David W. K. Godrich
Santa Maria
Media two-by-four working
What is clear with the advent of COVID-19 is that locals were not prepared for an emergency such as earthquake. They have gone a little shopping crazy. A right-leaning columnist is downplaying the danger of the virus.
When Andy Caldwell stated that we survived the Hong Kong flu, the Avian flu and the Swine flu he was being perfidious. As many as 575,000 did not survive the Swine flu worldwide. It is estimated that up to 4 million lost their lives to the Hong Kong flu. The H1N1 flu resulted in 12,469 deaths in the U.S. H1N1 had a mortality rate of .02%. The COVID-19 mortality rate is near 2%. If as many U.S. citizens are affected by COVID-19 as H1N1, the death rate would be over 1.1 million people in the U.S. alone.
You have free articles remaining.
Andy also stated that we survived Ebola. That is due to the quick and decisive action of our former president. That type of action is missing with our current presidential administration. We need to take COVID-19 seriously. Sometimes, as someone who was involved in epidemiology with the California Department of Health Services can tell you, you have to hit the general populace between the eyes with a media two-by-four to get them to pay attention. Seems like it worked.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice
Andy Caldwell states, “I also believe some media and some politicians ... have irresponsibly whipped up the populace. This has to do with the fact that this year’s ‘regular’ flu has, thus far, been much more deadly than coronavirus.”
He goes on to say “there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths. In comparison, here in the United States, as of March 6, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was 148 with 10 deaths ....” Later in his op-ed he claims, when discussing the 1918 flu pandemic, “... here in America, the likelihood of coronavirus affecting us to this degree is extremely remote.”
Today, March 15, the coronavirus cases are near 3,000 with 60 deaths. Do the math, 20,000 deaths in 34,000,000 cases is a smaller percentage than 60 deaths in 3,000 cases. Forty nine states now have outbreaks of coronavirus and the numbers are exponentially growing. All sports are are being suspended. Testing for coronavirus is way below what is being done in all other countries and Trump has called a National Emergency. In the meantime, this administration has put out lies, false information, and has called it a Democratic hoax. Experts are now saying this pandemic will get worse. People are panicked because of misinformation from the President himself.
Andy Caldwell, seems to be telling us that we should be more concerned about the flu and the locust in Africa. He is not a doctor, not an infectious disease expert, and hopefully will not be a member of Congress. He tells us nothing about what we need to do to protect ourselves from this never before seen coronavirus. A responsible person asking us to send them to Congress would first educate themselves with ways to prevent and contain this pandemic and pass on valuable information to protect ourselves and others.
“Take a coronavirus chill pill” is not valid advice right now when doctors and infectious disease specialists are telling us this will get worse and we need to over-prepare. Andy, much like the POTUS, nobody is heeding your attempt to make us feel safer. God help us.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria