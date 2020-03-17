Letters to the Editor: Paper hoarders should be ashamed; Media two-by-four working; Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andy also stated that we survived Ebola. That is due to the quick and decisive action of our former president. That type of action is missing with our current presidential administration. We need to take COVID-19 seriously. Sometimes, as someone who was involved in epidemiology with the California Department of Health Services can tell you, you have to hit the general populace between the eyes with a media two-by-four to get them to pay attention. Seems like it worked.

Rick Tibben

Nipomo

Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

Andy Caldwell states, “I also believe some media and some politicians ... have irresponsibly whipped up the populace. This has to do with the fact that this year’s ‘regular’ flu has, thus far, been much more deadly than coronavirus.”

He goes on to say “there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths. In comparison, here in the United States, as of March 6, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was 148 with 10 deaths ....” Later in his op-ed he claims, when discussing the 1918 flu pandemic, “... here in America, the likelihood of coronavirus affecting us to this degree is extremely remote.”