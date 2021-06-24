Patriotism in worship this July 4 Sunday
John Adams, one of the early leaders of our nation, described his concept of how a day of independence might ideally be celebrated. To his wife Abigail in July 3, 1776 he wrote:
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
It’s pretty impressive to think of how John Adams accurately predicted this country would expand from coast to coast.
It is interesting to read how John Adams thought it appropriate to “commemorate by … solemn Acts of Devotion to Almighty God” the day of independence.
Historians like Martin Marty have pointed out, that in 1776, only about 17 percent of the country's population were church members. However, change came after 1776, so that, in one common estimate, church participation jumped from 17 percent to 34 percent between 1776 and 1850.
Most of the time, July 4th does not land on a Sunday. However, this year July 4th happens to land on a Sunday. Many churches will be adjusting to this by fully taking that into account in the singing of patriotic songs in their morning worship services. It’s easy to blend them into a devotional gathering, as almost all patriotic songs talk about God at some level. For example, patriotic songs include God Bless America, America the Beautiful, and the fourth stanza of the Star Spangled Banner.
As one example of being patriotic in worship on the 4th of July, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran church in Santa Ynez will be having a mask-optional worship service at 10 a.m. - featuring an uplifting patriotic message along with the singing of patriotic songs.
All are welcome to attend.
Jess Knauft
Santa Ynez Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran
Freedom, fireworks and responsibility
These last 14+ months have been tough.
Fourth of July celebrations are different in towns this year.
California cities that permit the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks continuously change. Check before firing!
Never use fireworks or drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
A drunken driver hit me in 1992 and damaged my gait, hearing and speech. If a drunk can not handle a car, imagine one with a firework?
Illegal fireworks must stop.
These unexpected booms sound like a bomb. It frightens children, pets are terrified and people with PTSD suffer.
Also, California is in a drought. Everything is bone dry and dangerously flammable.
In May, 41 counties out of the state’s 58 were in a drought emergency (like Kings County). Fire danger escalates because dry fields offer fuel to a wayward firework.
Let the experts handle the fireworks and drive sober.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Cemetery needs holiday crowd management
On Father’s Day I went to pay my respect to my father and brother at the new part of the Santa Maria Cemetery. I was unsuccessful due to the circumstances I encountered.
There were many families who had set up canopies, portable tables, lawn chairs, coolers, food and beer. Children left unattended were running and playing over headstones. The traffic condition was unbelievable with vehicles parked on both sides of the driveway preventing vehicles from driving through. The office was closed so I called SMPD, explaining this to the dispatcher whose response was “that’s normal”. Later, an officer returned my call but I was so disgusted I couldn’t talk to him.
Last Easter I encountered a similar situation, but there was a portable restroom there. In the past I notified the office and nothing came of it.
This third-world behavior is not acceptable at a cemetery and should be done at a park. A cemetery is a place to pay your respects without the partying, drinking and loud music. It’s apparent that security is needed on weekends and holidays. This needs to be addressed.
Delma Mohr
Santa Maria