PCPA's 'Mother Road' is world-class greatness
Saturday night I felt fortunate to see the play Mother Road at PCPA, which closes the weekend of March 27. This drama is world-class PCPA greatness. The drama is played in the Severson Theater and may not be for all theater-goers.
Hang on to your hat and be ready to be blown away by the fine acting and the play based on a book (which was written to continue the twisty saga of the Joad family of Steinbeck’s East of Eden; you will be surprised!).
Go ahead and take a risk, buy your tickets. PCPA is one reason Santa Maria is on anyone’s cultural map. Patrons and fans are welcome and appreciated.
Virginia Perry Souza
Santa Maria
Treasures sale a success
The board of directors of the Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Society thanks all those who braved the threatening weather to participate in our Treasures sale on March 19. Thanks also go to those who donated items, those who posted on social media, thanks to those who designed fliers, and to the Santa Maria Times for the news article and the listing in the calendar section.
It was very successful and the items that did not find new homes were taken to the Central Coast Rescue Mission's thrift store.
Thanks for the good community spirit.
Shirley Boydstun
Guadalupe
Can't you see what's happening?
Another war! President Biden did not attempt to stop Putin from invading Ukraine. Putin knew Biden was weak. Biden should have put sanctions on oil as well before Putin invaded Ukraine.
The Democrats will not admit President Biden is not in charge of the Whitehouse. Pelosi, Schummer, Bernie Sanders and more want to turn our country into a socialist country. They are power hungry.
President Biden has destroyed everything that President Trump did. The Democratic party hates Trump because he is not a politician, but rather a businessman.
Democrats, can’t you see what is happening to our country? If not, you must be blind.
I believe we will always have gas vehicles as well as electric. There is nothing wrong with gas vehicles. Most of the pollution has been cleaned up and it will continue. The electric cars will lose power in inclement weather with no power to recharge them. Where will they store the batteries when they no longer work?
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
Paul Volcker where are you?
To know about the WIN Button, you have to be old enough to remember 1974 and President Gerald Ford. Gerald Ford was a lot like Joe Biden, both served many, many years in Congress, Ford in the House, and Biden in the Senate. They worked well in Congress, they were very well liked and got along with the other members, and that turned out to be a deficit as President.
Both men became President when the country had big headaches and big problems. Ford immediately fell in the approval polls, just like Biden.
Inflation was already raging by the time Gerald Ford took office. Instead of raising interest rates to slow the rise, Ford came up with a slogan and a button. He gave us the WIN Button, it stood for: Whip Inflation Now. No kidding, this was his answer to solve inflation, needless to say it didn't work.
High oil prices and even higher inflation followed Gerald Ford into the 1976 election, and Jimmy Carter was elected President.
Jimmy Carter failed the fight with oil prices and inflation. It wasn't until 1979 that Carter got tough and hired Paul Volcker as the chairman of the Federal Reserve. It was too little, too late. Ronald Reagan was elected President in 1980.
Ronald Reagan kept Volcker as chairman, and he was ruthless. By 1981 he raised the prime rate to over 21%. It worked, no more inflation, but it was a train wreck, a recession for the next three years, and an unemployment rate of 11%.
If history teaches us anything no matter what Biden does now, it's again to little, too late. Inflation is intractable, the only way to kill it, is to stomp it to death, raise interest rates like Volcker did. On Jan. 20, 2025 Joe Biden will not be wearing a WIN Button.
The WIN Button goes to Tesla, and all the new car companies that will be building electric vehicles through the end of the decade and beyond.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt