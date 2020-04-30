Letters to the Editor: People need to be part of bailout plan; Support elected Commander in Chief; Institute focused strategy to manage COVID

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People need to be part of bailout plan

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Americans, causing damage to our economy, record-high layoffs, and unemployment at staggering levels.

Experts agree that the best solution to fight off the pandemic is by starving the virus of a new host by asking people to stay at home. But how can we ask people to stay at home when we are not protecting their ability to have a home to stay in? Canceling rent is not only a financial issue, it’s a public health imperative.

During the first month following stay-at-home orders it was reported by real estate firms that a third of Americans couldn’t pay their April rent. These figures are projected to be even worse in May now that many families’ savings have run dry and even more are jobless.

We live in a country where a majority of Americans would endure severe financial hardships with an unexpected $400 expense. We were in a housing crisis before the pandemic, with rents in our region rising at triple the rate of wages, leaving too many families one major life event from being homeless. What happens when thousands of people experience that major life event all at the same time? This is the threat that looms following the pandemic.