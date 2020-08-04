Letters to the Editor: Planned Parenthood practices social distancing from founder; Kneeling athletes provide badly needed service

Planned Parenthood practices social distancing from founder
In an attempt to distance itself from its founder, Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood is rebranding and trying to create a new image for themselves. Who could blame them?
Sanger was well known as a racist who believed in eugenics and practiced Black genocide. (Eugenics is the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable).
In today’s world of highly sensitive race relations, Planned Parenthood is horribly out of step.
Planned Parenthood’s most coveted award goes yearly to the person who most exempliﬁes Sanger’s values. Past winners include Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda, among the notables. Planned Parenthood has a lot of explaining to do about this award.
Can a leopard change its spots? Can Planned Parenthood really become a valued member of the community and shed its racist image?
Don’t be fooled with the “new” image they are trying to portray.
Black lives matter, all lives matter!
Chuck Rosing
Santa Maria
Kneeling athletes provide badly needed service
Trump condemns athletes who kneel during the playing of the national anthem, saying, "Old Glory is to be revered, cherished, and flown high."
Phony words from a two-time draft dodger who is less of a patriot than athletes who believe in the basic goodness of America enough to remind us of what we need to do to be a better country and live up to the values the flag represents.
Think about the inscription on the Statue of Liberty: Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." Compare this to Trump's demonizing of those coming over the Mexican border as being drug dealers, rapists, and so forth, not realizing in his expansive ignorance that these immigrants are precisely the kinds of people who came here from Europe centuries ago.
These are the ones who created a democracy with ideals we have yet to fully realize. It's got to be tricky business to support a man who wants to keep people out instead of welcoming them, whose entire political platform is based on racism.
Promising a wall and running on a "Take our country back" slogan flies in the face of what America was supposed to be created for. One can't believe in the basic values of democracy, equality, freedom for all and at the same support a man who's a wall builder.
And if that multimillion or billion dollar wall is ever completed, it will be a monument to racism, not to the values implicit in our Stars and Stripes. We've come a long way in many respects but to be reminded of where we need to keep working, means the kneeling athletes are providing a service badly needed at a time when we're led by a total incompetent.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
