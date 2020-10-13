You have permission to edit this article.
Letters to the Editor: Political campaigns change people
Letters to the Editor: Political campaigns change people

Political campaigns change people

I can’t believe Dawn Addis, founder of the SLO women’s march, would attack Jordan Cunningham’s wife for running a successful small business while he’s in the Assembly.

Shouldn’t we be celebrating a successful woman-owned business? Shouldn’t Jordan’s wife be cheered-on for running a small business while her husband spends half the year in Sacramento representing the Central Coast?

Her line of attack makes no sense given her history as a leader on women’s issues. I guess politics and campaigns change people.

Emelly Wiley

Atascadero

