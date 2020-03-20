Letters to the Editor: Putting us to the test; Not Trump's fault; Let the voice of Solvang voters be heard

Putting us to the test
The Coronavirus has put us to the test to show our strength and our weaknesses. As a country we all should be taking this serious and work together to help stop the spread of this flu.
We have had devastating flu years — in 2009 the H1N1 had between 8,870 to 18,300 deaths in the U. S. In 2011-12 they had 12,000 deaths. There's more but you get the picture. This is according to the World Health Organization. The death rate is mostly the elderly with chronic ailments affecting their breathing, but if you don't use care and don't wash your hands, you are putting yourself in danger.
What makes this virus more deadly? Granted, any flu should not be taken lightly but take extra care washing your hands with hot soapy water, sanitize all things you touch — doors, hand held phones,remotes, toilet handles and yes even your vegetables. So, stay healthy, avoid people with coughs and live life to the fullest.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Not Trump's fault
We don’t have a coronavirus epidemic, we have a panic epidemic. Undoubtedly the numbers will increase, but at this point the outbreak is so small it’s hard to understand the need to cancel every public event, close all the schools and cancel vacations, with people running to buy face masks, toilet paper and brawling in the stores.
When President Trump said “Don’t panic, and wash your hands” his critics imploded, like they did when he compared the coronavirus to the flu, where there have already been 15 million illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths this year in America.
Now all we hear is "It’s all Trump’s fault! It’s The Trump Virus!" and how Trump should be fired because of "incompetence and unpreparedness" — all bald-faced lies.
In 2010 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 300,000 cases of Swine Flu in America with 60,000 hospitalized and 17,000 deaths. A thousand people died before Obama even mentioned it, yet all we heard was how brilliant and "poised" he was without one word of rebuke or criticism from Republicans. So what’s the difference? Trump’s in the White House and as everyone knows he’s nothing but a dirty, rotten, Nazi racist liar.
With all this however, Trump supporters know that when the virus ends the country will rebound like never before. All the sports games will be played, the stock market will go back up, and all the lefties will look stupid for overreacting, panicking, scaring the children and trying to blame the President for everything.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Let the voice of Solvang voters be heard
Many Solvang residents remember that in 2017 Solvang’s City Council hoped increasing the City’s area by almost a third was the answer to all kinds of problems. However, analysis by the City and residents’ concerns about traffic, water, tourism and neighborhoods did not coincide. Consequently, many residents signed informal petitions and City Council ended its Sphere of Influence study.
Fast forward to 2019-20. Save Our Solvang, formed to stop that study, is now a Campaign Committee spearheading an Urban Growth Boundary Initiative. A UGB is a line beyond which residents of a city are given a vote on whether or not that city will be able to expand outside the UGB. Well thought out projects that meet residents’ needs get a YES vote while unviable projects get a NO vote.
UGBs are not a new idea. In California, 63 cities and counties adopted UGBs and have been renewing them. All eligible cities in Ventura County, as well as the County itself, earlier adopted and in 2016 renewed their UGBs. Half of their proposals for developments outside their UGBs were adopted by their residents. Closer to Solvang, both Buellton and Goleta use UGBs
In Solvang’s proposed UGB, its border is the same as the current City limits and will be in effect for 20 years. Public schools, public services and facilities and state mandated housing do not require a citizens’ vote to adjust the UGB. The UGB will not prevent Solvang from developing a plan for its current western Sphere of Influence but will require a vote of its residents before implementing it.
This Urban Growth Boundary will:
• Discourage poorly planned growth on land surrounding Solvang
• Encourage compact development and infill
• Enhance Solvang’s small-town character and support downtown businesses
• Make sure voters know the specifics of any proposals to modify the UGB
• Give residents a strong voice in major growth and development decisions surrounding Solvang
• Enable a more collaborative process between citizens and city leaders.
Susan Bott, Chair, Save Our Solvang
Solvang Urban Growth Boundary Initiative Campaign