Questioning use of the word 'hero'
The definition of the word "hero" is a man of distinguished courage, moral or physical. I had to look this word up as it was used to define George Floyd.
To me, a hero is one who does a good deed for another person. Great example would be the firemen or policemen who gave up their lives saving those trapped on 9/11 in the Twin Towers. Those who go into an unknown situation and rescue children from a burning building, they are heroes.
When listening to the news recently, "they" talk of the anniversary of George Floyd's death and call him a hero.
The knee on his neck was reckless and not knowing the subject, who was resisting arrest, had heart disease and hypertension and fentanyl intoxication and had used methamphetamine, contributed to his death. But to call George Floyd a "hero" has misused the word.
Any man who has a record of arrest, armed robbery, points a gun at a woman, is involved with cocaine, serves time in Harris County jail, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon should not be called a hero. When police yell stop, you do not run away unless you are guilty of a crime.
And when the public, not knowing all the history of a person, starts a fund and collects over $12 million for his family it makes me ask, where are these donations when a policeman, fireman or any civilian gives their life?
Questions should be asked when the word "hero" is applied. Use it for a true hero, otherwise it loses value when bestowed on a felon with a past history of breaking laws.
One who does good deeds without asking for recognition is a true hero.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc