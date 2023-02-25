Questions about downtown development plan
Having read Mayor Patino's commentary about the revitalization of downtown Santa Maria, I have some questions, and you should too.
Having lived here since 1995, I've seen many changes, and talking to a lifelong residents of 60 to 80 years, it seems that history is being ignored in a rush to conform to state regulations.
Talking about the Mall built in the '70s, long after the Hwy. 101 bypass of Broadway was completed, you have to ask why it wasn't built at the present-day location of Enos ranch. The downtown was essentially erased; our downtown will never be like SLO's or Santa Barbara's.
A requirement by the state, which has a housing shortage, leaves out city and county input, because of elected officials and the governor. The 104 loft apartments proposed for the Fallas store, the 88 units planned for the southwest corner of Broadway and Main, and the 18 units at the northwest corner equal 210 spaces plus fountains and open spaces will have an impact.
How will this impact Town Center West? To the development at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main, no dedicated onsite parking for residents seems planned, just mall parking across a busy intersection.
Do you see a pattern for overcrowding, less pedestrian-friendly streets, and increased traffic on Main, which is an east-west corridor and state highway with heavy truck traffic? Not to mention water usage, water and sewer lines, and water treatment.
Does anyone remember Broadway before Hwy. 101 was built? Traffic on Broadway on Fridays needed police directing traffic through town, as it backed up to Stowell Road due to it being payday, and two banks in town.
The population has changed in 30 years from 65,000 to over 108,000, and more as traffic will be worse. Will the apartments be subsidized or at market rate? Any parks nearby, not just a small one?
Grocery stores within walking distance, or do you need to drive to them? Families expect this, and individuals do too. Santa Maria's quality of life depends on the city's planning. The city's survival demands it.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Los Alamos project calls for new environmental review
Supervisor Williams: “… we have had a terrifying reminder of what a climate-enhanced disaster can do … just a few weeks ago, we had flooding that was all over the county … these present us with a challenge … a challenge not to forget past events …” - Feb. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supervisor Hartmann: “… we were hit with the massive atmospheric rivers, and we are still digging our way out.” - Feb. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supervisor Nelson: “If we don’t learn from our mistakes, it could be 100 houses in future storms.” - Feb. 8 Santa Ynez Valley News.
Supervisor Capps: “As Supervisor, I will build on my decades of experience to tackle the urgent and interconnected issues of today: poverty, housing, homelessness, drought, and climate change…” - Jan. 1, 2022 Santa Barbara Independent.
Supervisor Lavagnino: “There’s things we’re going to learn from this, there’s always a chance to look back …” - Jan. 18 Santa Maria Sun
The Save Los Alamos coalition is imploring the Board to vote no on the discretionary item, Village Square Subdivision (TR 14,608) Agreement for Construction and Dedication of Flood Control Improvements, and to call for a supplemental/subsequent EIR.
At the Feb. 7 board meeting, it was suggested that the improvements are a regional benefit; it is nothing but mitigation for the development. During a Legacy Development informational meeting, Legacy’s representative told residents that the flood control improvements don’t improve conditions for established residences; they just can’t make it worse.
Currently, all decisions on Village Square are being made based on a 2005 EIR, which claimed no significant landslide risk. The Santa Barbara County Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment, November 2021, classed Los Alamos as having high landslide susceptibility.
The Board of Supervisors should not approve this project. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines 15162 subdivision (a), the Board of Supervisors must require a subsequent EIR for the project so that newly available information of substantial importance may be reviewed.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors talk the talk, and on Feb. 28, we will see who walks the walk.
Christine Adams
Los Alamos