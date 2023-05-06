Railroads, trains and the Santa Maria Valley
The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum is hosting the first presentation of “Our Valley History” today, Saturday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m.
Rob Himoto, owner of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, will share the history of our local railroad from its beginnings in 1911, through Allan Hancock’s ownership, to today’s operations.
We invite the public to this free event at the SMV Historical Society Museum at 616 S. Broadway (close to the Chamber of Commerce and the railroad crossing on Broadway).
Extra parking is available off of Boone Street. For more information or to share future presentation topics and speakers, please call the SMVHS Museum at 805-922-3130.
Curator, SMV Historical Society Museum
Dem will replace Feinstein, no question
What sort of “substance” has Mr. Elias been ingesting (May 2 column)? He contends that the new senator filling Diane Feinstein’s retirement doesn’t have to be a Democrat.
California has about 22 million registered voters, with 10 million registered as Democrat, and 5 million Republican, leaving 7 million as Independent, or registered as members of another party.
Those are 2021 numbers, which doesn’t account for the thousands of people who have left California to find less socialist states in which to live. Research would likely reveal that most of those who left were not Democrats.
How then, is it even remotely possible that the next election will not show there are, again, two Democrat senators in California?
Biden second term means bye, bye Kamala
All people that want President Biden to run in 2024 don't tell you Vice-President Kamala Harris must go. Remember, politics ain't beanbags, so Republican's have had their knives out for her since she was nominated.
As it turns out, for the last two years she has not been an asset to Biden. Today, more than ever, politics is "show business" more than governing. Harris does not do well with speeches or interviews. She may be an honest, good person, but she is stiff and has no charm.
All the Kamala Harris haters will come after her, and use President Biden's age as a weapon. Biden will be 82 in November 2024. Biden's age is a big enough liability, but with the liberal Harris as his VP, his chances to win a second term are zero.
That's how Harry Truman became Franklin Roosevelt's vice president. Roosevelt, at the height of his power, wanted Henry Wallace to continue as his vice president in the election of 1944. Because of Roosevelt's age and health, the Democrat party bosses were afraid the liberal Wallace would be a liability. Hence, Truman was FDR's running mate and elicited VP in November 1944. Six months later Roosevelt dies, and Truman becomes President.
Don't get me wrong, I really like Kamala Harris and I always will. This is not sexist or racist, but I don't want a Republican President in 2025. It's pure politics, if the Democrats want Joe Biden for four more years, Kamala's gotta go.