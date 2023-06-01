Rather vote for, than against someone

Candidates have been declaring and campaigning for the presidential primary. I’m a registered Republican voter, not because I am overly pleased with the Republican party. I’m just not as unhappy with the Republican party as much as I am with the Democrat party. So, I’ll be voting in the Republican primary.

Latest polling has Donald Trump ahead of other Republican candidates, but it’s early. I held my nose and voted for Trump twice. I really didn’t like his character and personal attacks; but I pretty much voted against the other guy. I won’t be voting for him again. His behavior after the 2020 election turned me against him forever. Republican voters should think twice before giving him the nomination again. There are several reasons why that would be a bad idea.

