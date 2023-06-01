Rather vote for, than against someone
Candidates have been declaring and campaigning for the presidential primary. I’m a registered Republican voter, not because I am overly pleased with the Republican party. I’m just not as unhappy with the Republican party as much as I am with the Democrat party. So, I’ll be voting in the Republican primary.
Latest polling has Donald Trump ahead of other Republican candidates, but it’s early. I held my nose and voted for Trump twice. I really didn’t like his character and personal attacks; but I pretty much voted against the other guy. I won’t be voting for him again. His behavior after the 2020 election turned me against him forever. Republican voters should think twice before giving him the nomination again. There are several reasons why that would be a bad idea.
In 2016 there is a good chance that many Trump voters didn’t vote for Trump as much as they voted against Hillary. Hillary had pretty high negatives. In 2020 it seems evident that many voters voted against Trump.
Joe Biden locked himself in his basement most of the campaign. I don’t know how else to take the results. If it ends up to be a contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump again, voters more likely will be voting against a candidate and not for a candidate.
Both candidates have very high negatives. It’s not a guaranteed that the negative votes against Trump would be fewer than those against Biden. And Trump supporters should not think Trump’s age would not be a factor. Trump will be 78 in 2024. Age does have a way of moving faster as you get older.
The Republican party has a deep bench of presidential hopefuls. Ron DeSantis seems to be next in line in current polling. He has a good chance at the nomination. Trumpers should give him consideration. Personally, I like Tim Scott as a long shot. He has a positive message.
I think most voters would prefer to vote for someone rather than against. But there’s time for things to shake out before primary voting in California.