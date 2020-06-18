Letters to the Editor: Redirect police funding to community programs; Commentary criticizing liberals rebutted

Take a look at your council members. Who are they really? We are the taxpayers who can make or break you with our future spending patterns. We are not stupid but angry at being ignored and worse. Defund the police.

Beth Sweetwater

Santa Maria

Commentary criticizing liberals rebutted

Reading through Mr. Bargenquast's commentary I had to go back to the beginning because I thought he was talking about Republicans. "Vicious war for power and control" has Republican written all over it. Republicans are gerrymandering to remain in the majority, purging hundreds of thousands off voter rolls, and making it difficult to vote by either exposing people to the COVID-19 virus by insisting on in-person voting or intentionally causing hours-long waits.

He states the liberals lied about the coronavirus. Seems President Trump was the one who said it would be gone in a few weeks because the heat would kill it. Well it is hot in the South and in Arizona and their cases are spiking. The only reason the pandemic is not worse is because some states, counties and cities have been proactive in protective measures.