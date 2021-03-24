Letters to the Editor: Risk-taking and decision-making; I propose we name the city '85'; Restore federal protection for wolves

Risk-taking and decision-making
It seems that recently there is a misused word that has really been starting to annoy me. That word is “science”. We hear things like “the science is settled, global warming is real and it’s caused by increased CO2 emissions”; “95% of scientists agree”, as if the truth of science is settled by majority vote.
Science is the study of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment. It is a continuing endeavor. New conclusions are formed by new studies, sometimes by the 5% who have differing opinions. It’s important that scientific debate is encouraged.
Today scientific debate is being suppressed. For COVID-19, President Biden says, “science is back”. Governor Newsom says that he is following the science. In reality our policy makers seem to be following the “science” of Dr. Fauci. Based on Dr. Fauci’s recommendations, schools, theaters, restaurants, barber shops and churches have been closed or severely limited. This has resulted in untold economic and psychological damage.
For the last year we’ve seen COVID-19 debate shut down by social media giants like Twitter and Facebook and other media organizations. Anyone (doctors included) with opinions differing from Dr. Fauci or the CDC were suppressed.
Well, we did have some debate over the year. This time last year Dr. Fauci told us that wearing a mask did very little to stop the spread of the virus. Today he says we need to wear two masks. More recently, we’ve seen a more productive debate between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul. The question, "Do you need to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated?"
Now I’m sure that Dr. Fauci is an expert on infectious diseases. But he’s not an expert in education, economics or psychology. It’s the job of our policy makers, governors, the President and others to listen to all sides and make a judgement for the best possible outcome. This requires a certain amount of wisdom and risk taking on the part of the policy maker. Apparently, Governor Newsom, President Biden and local officials don’t have the wisdom or courage to take that risk.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
I propose we name the city '85'
The Santa Maria city Logo is a fictionalized drawing of the sailing ship Santa Maria, one of the three ships Columbus sailed in “discovering” the Americas. I say “fictionalized” because no drawings of the actual ship exist.
However, it is obvious this logo is offensive to some, who decry Columbus’ treatment of the Indigenous people he found on the continent of North America.
I agree, we must rid ourselves of this atrocious logo, but if we do that, we must also change the name of the city because the ship – Santa Maria – named after Saint Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Is also offensive.
Therefore, I recommend the city eliminate any city logo, because any choice picked will obviously offend someone. And while we’re at it, we must also change the name of the city itself – for the reasons cited above.
I propose we name the city “85.” Thus, your address might be:
1285 S. Broadway
85, CA 93454
Doesn’t that sound better? I hope my choice of “85” does not offend anyone.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Restore federal protection for wolves
Idaho is considering legislation that would remove most wolf hunting regulations, with a goal to kill two-thirds of the state's wolf population. In Montana, legislators are considering legislation that would allow wolves to be hunted year-round and reimburse hunters for killing wolves.
President Biden must use his power to restore federal protections for wolves.
Anthony Montapert
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!