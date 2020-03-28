Letters to the Editor: Santa Maria Council should act on order; Leaders need to give concrete direction; Hard times ... hard questions

Santa Maria Council should act on order
On March 16, Gov. Newsom issued an executive order directing local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slow foreclosures, and protect against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
It would have been appropriate for the Santa Maria City Council to take up the issue on Tuesday, March 17, and move to meet the governor's direction. The County of Santa Barbara has. So have the cities of Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Ojai, Goleta, Lompoc and Oxnard. Why is the City of Santa Maria not joining the rest of the state? Especially, because most big lenders have offered forbearance on mortgage payments for landlords.
The Mayor and City Council should meet in special session to do what the governor has required of them. They must put personal interests aside and do what is right for their constituents, who, through no fault of their own, have lost their jobs and cannot pay their rent. Santa Maria voters are watching carefully to see how this important matter is handled.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
Leaders need to give concrete direction
Santa Maria is by no means as large a metropolis as New York City, but we are still the largest city on the Central Coast. Watching the devastation unfold in NYC is heartbreaking - and I don't want to see even the tiniest fraction of that happen here, to our people - but it already is.
I work in an essential industry job delivering parts, and I still see hundreds of people around me each day. Shopping in any open store, gathering at restaurants that are still open, hanging out in the park - I saw a group of around 30 people from a local church having their meeting at a park, and none of them were practicing safe distancing - they were sitting shoulder to shoulder and standing right next to each other.
You have free articles remaining.
I see people shaking hands still, I see them hugging and high fiving. I see so little precaution that it seems like it's almost a given that Santa Maria is going to face significant deaths from the virus, and sooner rather than later.
Please do more to encourage (or force, if you have to), our citizens to take the virus seriously. I know this is a hard situation for everyone involved and I appreciate the work of the staff in Santa Maria who continue to keep our city running, but the time for kid gloves is past. We need real, concrete direction from our most prominent leaders, and we need it now.
Namu Williams
Santa Maria
Hard times ... hard questions
As of this writing, our 450,000-person county had 26 positive tests for the coronavirus, with 19 of those folks recovering at home and one patient being hospitalized. In the face of this public health and economic disaster, our county was quick to lament the $3 million hit it would take to the always size-mysterious General Fund. Frankly, with global equities down 40%, gun sales surging, and 78% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, we all have much greater problems to concern ourselves with.
Prior to the coronavirus, our $1 trillion national debt was the largest in history at 105% of GDP. Now, assuming modest federal help, we will exceed $3 trillion. This risk is only worth it if we begin seriously discussing our local economy where $1 spent will cycle five times before leaving the county.
Without data, models, and a criteria for "success", this crisis will only bring questions. In a county known for obfuscation, a few of us are asking for just that -- facts and data. In the end, I hope the data flows so that we can have an honest and thoughtful discussion about slowly returning to normalcy.
In times of crisis we have always persevered, sometimes spawning the "greatest" of generations. I'm hoping we can be great too! Stay healthy!
Jeff Giordano
Carpinteria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!