Say no to gun control legislation
As American citizens, we all should pay special attention to gun control legislation that would allow our government to confiscate our arms at all costs.
Our Founding Fathers composed the Declaration of Independence, and approved the Second Amendment, which reads, "a well regimented militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
Being one of the original 10 amendments, the Second Amendment, along with the nine others, were ratified on Dec. 15, 1791. Our forefathers put the right to keep and bear arms only behind the First Amendment in their discussions, thus making the Second Amendment a highly important right.
Presently there is concern in our society surrounding the Second Amendment because of all the mass shootings that have taken place, to give thought to gun control legislation. Laws promoted by the current administration and politicians who want to take this right away would allow our givernment to control our lives, and not allow us as citizens to petition or redress the government if we disagree with their decisions.
Furthermore, if any foreign government would invade our sovereign land it would deny us the right to protect our families and loved ones from this invasion. This is why we should all carefully think about this issue, before making decisions.
The American people are resilient and able to find solutions to combat these mass shooting incidents, if we stand united. As a citizen of this great country, I would hate to be looking up someday and see that our flag is not flying, knowing all the men and women who lost their lives defending it.
Rodeo tactics criticized
Does anyone else stop to think how and what those rodeo horses and bulls feel? A tight flank strap and sharp spurs digging into their sides to get them to buck. What would the animals do to us, if they could, to create such a show?
Time to change your cruel yet profitable ways, Elks Rodeo, all at the animals' expense.
Carbon fee, dividend policy called for
In the past week, State Farm and Allstate have stopped selling home insurance policies in California, and probably more companies will follow their lead.
Catastrophic wildfires and other extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change are making it difficult for insurance companies to turn a profit. The entire U.S. housing industry is threatened, because if you can’t buy home insurance, you can’t get a mortgage. Addressing climate change is an urgent task, not just to save endangered species, but to save endangered businesses, industries, and homeowners.
We need a fundamental shift away from fossil fuels. To accomplish this, many economists recommend placing a fee on those fuels, and refunding all proceeds to American households. Canada already has a similar system, and we need to join them. Studies show this type of policy will result in cleaner air, better health, and more American jobs. Hopefully, other nations will follow our lead. Imports from countries that don’t would be subject to a border tax.
Yes, let’s electrify our homes, businesses, and vehicles, restore our forests, and take advantage of the many incentives found in the Inflation Reduction Act. But this climate crisis requires stronger medicine. A carbon fee and dividend policy is exactly what the doctor ordered.