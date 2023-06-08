Say no to gun control legislation

As American citizens, we all should pay special attention to gun control legislation that would allow our government to confiscate our arms at all costs.

Our Founding Fathers composed the Declaration of Independence, and approved the Second Amendment, which reads, "a well regimented militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

