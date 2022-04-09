Separation of church, state and abortion rights
The US Constitution guarantees residents freedom of religious belief and expression. The intent of this provision, as clearly expressed by our Founding Fathers, is to avoid the adoption of any particular religion or religious belief as the state religion.
That a fetus attains personhood and all rights to which a citizen is entitled is a religious and not a legal pronouncement. Even religions that accept fetal personhood cannot agree on whether life begins at conception, birth, or sometime in between. Historic legal precedent leans toward birth.
The US Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade legalized a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy. It did not mandate that any woman terminate a pregnancy even when carrying the fetus to term jeopardized her life.
Recently enacted state laws restricting or ending a woman's right to exercise her right to an abortion apply to all women in these states and provide for civil penalties. These laws were enacted by predominately male state legislatures and do not necessarily reflect the will of their constituents.
I have no argument with individuals with religious or spiritual beliefs different than mine nor do I wish to force them to legally accept these beliefs. This concept of separation of church and state, under assault as never before in our history, is embedded in our founding document and must be defended.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria