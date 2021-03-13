Letters to the Editor: SM school board disconnected from students; Rich and dysfunctional

SM school board disconnected from students
Only after constant pleas from youth requesting the school board adopt a new grading system to address the record amount of Fs given during distance learning did SMJUHSD finally decide to do something.
This whole ordeal is about understanding that students are human and that they are struggling to have basic needs met during a global pandemic. While SMJUHSD sat on their hands, neighboring districts took initiative and enacted policy changes early. SBUSD made adjustments to their grading criteria by eliminating Fs, OUHSD moved permanently to mastery over punitive grading model that gave leeway to students to show what they learned instead of penalizing them for things outside their control.
Although SMJUHSD finally decided to do something about the issue, they still fall significantly short.
We strongly believe that the district should have eliminated Fs. No student should be punished for a situation outside of their control. Despite many public comments from students outlining their hardships during this time, it was disheartening to hear from teachers and some school board members that “there are students that definitely deserve their failing grades” and that “the ‘F’ letter grades are powerful ways to communicate to students and parents how they are not mastering the subject matter.”
These types of public comments show that there is much more work to do to achieve education equity in Santa Maria. This is a repugnant and reprehensible way to view our youth. A more powerful way to communicate to students and parents that their students are not mastering the subject is by early intervention and engagement, not by assigning an “F” at the end of the semester when the damage is already done.
This disconnect demonstrates there’s a lack of understanding between some school administrators and the students they serve.
We applaud board member Amy Lopez for mentioning that the board meets again to further discuss fair and equitable grading practices including eliminating Fs. We hope the school board moves quickly because so many students have already been harmed.
Angel Lopez
Santa Maria
Rich and dysfunctional
The UK royal family members, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently gave us a two-hour diatribe on CBS TV with Oprah Winfrey.
As a real "Yenta" I watched some of it, but right away it turned my stomach and had to turn it off. Now TV still starts with this story as if it's important news. Maybe because it is a neverending cash cow for the media.
It was so Hollywood, instead of doing the interview in a studio, they were in a mansion with a lavish garden. It was filmed on a splendid day, they were dressed beautifully, with perfect makeup. They were super thin, super rich, super privileged people, crying about their unhappy lives. After watching them, I never felt so good as a peasant.
Five days later why are we still interested in royal dirty laundry? Most of us come from a dysfunctional family, the rich and powerful are not immune, there are no vaccines. The two royals should have kept quiet, Oprah should stop being a Yenta, and find something better to do. The entire thing hurt a lot of people, and bored the rest of us.
Why the interview Oprah? Tell us it wasn't only about money. In the words of Jack Nicholson from the movie Chinatown, "What can you buy that you don't already have, how much better can you eat?"
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!