Solvang Council conduct questioned
I am writing to comment on the front page article in the Santa Ynez Valley News regarding the City Council’s action to award the vacant seat to Robert Clarke.
To those who don’t remember me, I have lived in Solvang for the past 46 years and served as mayor and councilmember of the city. I participated in countless meetings, but never witnessed a meeting where the Council continued to take comments and messages from the public after public comment was closed.
Yet, reportedly that is exactly what happened. While discussing who would be the best person to fill the vacant seat, the mayor and perhaps others, were receiving digital communications from the public. That conduct contravenes city policy, ethics and parliamentary procedure.
Furthermore, I have seen what happens to our small city when outside interests come to town to influence councilmembers with their money and promises. Yet, in the most recent election, Brown and Clarke, both now on the Council, accepted sizable contributions from an out-of-town developer who presumably is seeking their votes and approval for his upcoming projects.
I have always believed that projects should stand of their own merits and should be judged on the benefits to the city rather than the special interest of the developers. In my experience, most of the time promises made are not promises kept.
Finally, I would like to commend one of our newest councilmembers, Elizabeth Orona, for her attempts to make reasoned arguments and reach consensus on why Jack Williams, chair of the Planning Commission, should be appointed to the open seat. In my opinion, she set an example for the other elected officials who were obviously influenced by a group of Solvang voters and nonvoters alike who were even messaging them in real time to influence the outcome of the decision.
Let us hope that the new Council will truly represent the best interests of the voters and residents of Solvang who have the expectation their votes counted. And in the future, let us hope our representatives have open minds and comport with the City’s long-established policies and conventions. I wish the Council well.
Nancy Nolan Orchard
Solvang
Thank you to Christmas event supporters
Altrusa International Foundation of Santa Maria, Inc. held its 31st Christmas Extravaganza on Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.
Because of the generosity of our tree sponsors, we had 47 amazing trees, which brought a lot of excitement to our sell-out crowd.
We would like to take this opportunity, albeit belated, to thank everyone who helped make this event such a success — in particular all of the tree sponsors who participated. Your enthusiasm and creativity know no bounds!
We would also like to thank Adrian Salazar at Santa Maria High and the student volunteers he coordinated for us; the Santa Maria PD Explorers; VTC Enterprises; Mechanics Bank cashiers; Santa Maria Elks crew and manager, John Maretti. As always, our thanks to our Altrusa Club members who put so much time and effort into the event, and to all of you who attend and donate so that we may continue providing grants to our local community.
We look forward to hosting our 32nd (wow!) annual Holiday Extravaganza on
Nov. 18 this year at the Elks Lodge, and hope to see you there.
Ellen Lamoreux and Cheryl Ausan, co-chairs
Dawn Young, Foundation president
Los Alamos housing plan not a good fit
At the Jan. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting a new development of 59 houses in Los Alamos was discussed.
This is a growth of 10% in one development; it is equivalent to Santa Maria allowing one builder to put in 3,000 homes. This development was approved by the county 17 years ago.
We in Los Alamos understand that growth is necessary, but the analyses that were performed 17 years ago are no longer valid. The Los Alamos of 17 years ago is not the Los Alamos of today.
We want the county to require the builder to redo the previous reports to bring them up to date. Of course the contractor does not want to do that. Everyone in the county knows how incredibly long the permit approval cycle is in Santa Barbara County, and we would not be asking for it if it wasn't necessary.
In addition, there are a number of really bad ideas in the development plan, which includes terminating four east-west streets in cul-de-sacs. This will put more than an additional 90 cars on Den Street morning and evening.
It will, coincidentally, add 90 cars to the north-side, north-bound entry to Highway 101, which is already a fatal accident just waiting to happen. The cul-de-sacs allow the builder to shoe-horn more houses into a small space.
Cul-de-sacs are notorious for their lack of parking. Two of the streets were designed as alleys; they are already 15 feet narrower than regular streets. This will be a nightmare for the fire department and for the people on other blocks where the over-flow parking will necessarily go. There are many more issues.
It is important for as many people as possible, Los Alamos and Santa Maria, who care about a quaint local community, to become involved in this issue.
Michael Farris
Los Alamos