State's 'sue your boss' law hurting business
I am a small business owner and my family has worked in the Central Valley for decades. My business and each of my friends who own their own business continue to be negatively impacted by California’s unjust Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA).
We are constantly struggling to keep our doors open and provide employment opportunities while navigating California’s convoluted legal system. We are all too familiar with our state’s supposedly “pro-small business,” “pro-consumer” laws having the opposite effect — being twisted to benefit the state government or the attorneys that exploit them. PAGA is the worst of the worst.
California’s small business community is already struggling from historic inflation, supply chain and labor shortages and additional pandemic-related economic hardships. Now add PAGA, infamously known as the “Sue Your Boss” law, and we are looking at record-breaking business closures and hundreds of thousands of lost jobs, disproportionately affecting blue-collar industries and minority families.
Under PAGA, any employee can sue their employer on behalf of themselves, a fellow employee, or even the state over issues as minor as typos on paystubs. And plaintiff’s lawyers fish around to match aggrieved employees with small businesses that cannot afford to go to court.
With no guardrails against frivolous lawsuits, most PAGA cases end in settlement, where the State of California gets 75 percent of any damages, while the lawyers walk away with a third of the remaining money. So even if PAGA claims are legitimate, victims receive less than 20 percent of the full settlement amount.
Without PAGA reforms, prices will rise even faster to compensate for legal expenses, more businesses will go under, and thousands more jobs will be lost.
Ignaao Hernandez
Hanford business owner
The candidate who gets the most votes wins
There's been much speculation over the past year about what would have happened if Mike Pence had done as Trump demanded and refused to count the certified electoral votes.
That scenario has been called a "constitutional jump ball" that could have been fought out in Congress, in the courts or on the streets. No one knows, because such a blatant violation of the Constitution has never happened. Richard Nixon in 1960 and Al Gore in 2000 could have done it, except that neither man ever would have considered doing it.
Imagine another scenario. What if Mike Pence had issued the statement he put out on Jan. 6, 2021 just about a month earlier, on Dec. 9, 2020? That would have been the day after all of the electoral college votes had been certified by the states.
It's called the "safe harbor" day because at that point the electoral college votes cannot be changed; the President is effectively elected. All that remains is for the Congress to ceremonially announce the numbers and declare the winner.
On Jan. 6, 2021, just a few hours before he was to preside over that ceremony, Mike Pence put out a public statement. It says very clearly that he has no power to reject or otherwise alter or delay the electoral votes that will be opened and counted on that day. By the time that statement came out, right-wing paramilitary groups in combat gear were already attacking police at the Capitol building, and thousands of Trump supporters had been urged to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell."
If that statement had been out in public for a month before Jan. 6, printed in every newspaper, discussed on every cable network, everyone would have known that the counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6 was going to be the same boring ceremony it had been for the previous 144 years. Perhaps no rally, no deaths, no trauma, no need for heroes. The Republic would still stand, minus one whining ex-president.
Better still, how about this: The candidate who gets the most votes just wins.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria