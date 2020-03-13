Letters to the Editor: Stay calm, this too shall pass

Stay calm, this too shall pass

A lot has been said about the COVID-19 virus, but underneath it all is a basic biology lesson in population ecology. All populations are susceptible to the introduction of a new disease-causing microorganism. Harbor seals get a measles-like disease from a distemper virus. Fish develop tumors from a herpes virus and in 2009 the Swine flu (H1N1) killed 12,469 in the U.S.

When a new disease-causing virus is introduced there is no natural immunity in the population - everyone is susceptible. Most likely, two years from now most of us will have immunity to COVID-19, either from getting it (most people will probably have a mild case), or we will develop immunity after vaccination. Because of healthcare improvements this outbreak will be probably not be as serious as the Spanish flu of 1918 which killed 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}