Letters to the Editor: Stay healthy for 2021; Questioning the results; America, world demand peaceful transfer

Stay healthy for 2021
2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires, violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.
What about the COVID-19 virus?
A light shone in early November 2020: Pfizer announced a 90% effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Don’t throw away the masks just yet! Vaccines go through safety tests which can take years and it will not be available to everyone overnight.
A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.
Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:
• Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.
• Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.
• Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.
• Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others.
• Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.
• Hand washing is your best line of defense.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Questioning the results
I am one of almost 72 million people who voted for President Trump and I am also one of the 70% of Republicans that have questions regarding the results due to a lack of transparency in the vote count that has left me with legitimate questions.
Why in Pennsylvania were poll watchers blocked from watching the vote count? Why in Michigan was cardboard placed over the windows so the poll watchers were unable to observe the votes being counted?
I am wondering why in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona there were more votes cast than there were registered voters? Why in five of these states, all controlled by Democrat governors, was the vote tally halted at approximately 1 a.m. with President Trump holding a comfortable lead and then the count resumed at approximately 4 a.m. with the President either tied or behind?
By midnight in Michigan, over 80% of the vote had been counted with Donald Trump leading by 400,000 votes only to have him losing when they resumed counting at 4 a.m. This seems rather fishy to me.
I cast my first presidential vote for Dwight D. Eisenhower and have voted in every election since, sometimes being on the winning side and other times losing but never before questioning the integrity of the results. Regardless of political party, this can not be allowed.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
America, world demand peaceful transfer
Since the overwhelming popular and electoral college vote for Joe Biden as President-Elect, there have been many confounding, irresponsible, and false communications from Trump and Republicans that believe that the election is not over and Trump has a chance at re-election.
This is what I hear Donald Trump really saying when he won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory, “Whaaaah, Whaaaaaaah, I don’t wanna leave! You cheaters can’t make me! sniff, sniff, WHAAAAH. Nobody likes me WHAAAH!”
This is what I really hear when Republicans in Congress support Trump in not conceding to President-Elect Biden, "Donald please don’t mean tweet me!”
My message to Trump voters that believe Biden stole the election, “Stop trying to rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic and abandon ship.”
I realize I am being harsh, however, such an unprecedented, dangerous response to an election by the losers requires a forceful repudiation of their premise.
Americans and the world require a peaceful transfer of power and Joe Biden is asking for patience, calmness, and a toning down of the rhetoric. In being such poor losers, Trump, Trump Republican Congresspeople, and Trump supporters are making it difficult for over 77 million winning Biden voters to feel empathy for or reconciliation with over 72 million losing Trump voters in the 2020 Presidential Election.
If they don’t change their attitude, why should I change mine? Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to ravage us while Trump is golfing and he continues to sabotage President-Elect Biden’s transfer to power. Thank goodness that Biden will soon be our only President, Trump will become an infamous footnote in history, and hopefully the Democrats will regain control of the Senate.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
