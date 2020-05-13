Letters to the Editor: Stronger together on cannabis; Thank you to Santa Maria police; Learning to live mean and lean

Stronger together on cannabis
I’m writing in response to the article your paper recently published about the so-called “Coalition for Responsible Cannabis” filing a lawsuit against the County of Santa Barbara claiming the County has not provided adequate oversight of the local cannabis farms and businesses that are prospering in our area.
My family and I moved from Los Angeles in 2009. We moved here because the recession had hit us hard. I was a new mom, my company had downsized and my husband’s position had been eliminated at the company he worked for at the time.
When I lived and worked in Los Angeles, I held important positions in the finance industry (Lehman Brothers and U.S. Trust Bank, N.A.). Unfortunately, moving to North County meant that I would have to commute a long distance to find a job that paid me somewhat close to what my last position in Los Angeles paid. This was difficult for me, because my commute and job got in the way of my availability as a parent.
I have been employed by the cannabis industry since 2018. I now do not have to commute a long distance to get paid what someone with my skills and experience should get paid. This industry has provided me with benefits, a good salary, and the ability to provide for my family when my self-employed husband has been in-between job assignments. We can live comfortably, and I am able to be there for my daughter when she needs me.
We are all hard-working individuals, trying to provide for our families in a new and exciting industry. We have continued to abide by all the laws and requirements that the county has asked of us. We are farmers who share the same commitments that other farmers share. I can only hope that people like Mr. Pence and his coalition can realize that we are stronger together and we can make our communities a better place to live in.
Veronica Benton
Lompoc
Thank you to Santa Maria police
This is a huge thank you to the Santa Maria Police Department for doing an enormously good deed for Adam Elementary School. Officer Wheeler delivered, to our 25 second grade students, packages that contained their textbooks and binders on May 6.
This involved going to each child's home to drop them off. When there are no classrooms open for the children, this act of kindness and care for the community spoke volumes of the police officers' willingness to serve others. We are extremely grateful to them for helping our young students during a very difficult time.
Laurina Kusell
Arroyo Grande
Learning to live mean and lean
With the coronavirus, we could be in the perfect storm. Our state and national economies are basically shut down. We are learning, I hope, some lessons here with families living from paycheck to paycheck, our state and federal governments basically doing the same by overspending, then borrowing to buy more services.
Everyone from families to governments should have a backup supply of money, food, and necessities. It will be very hard for families that are living paycheck to paycheck to position themselves better, although I believe there are some things they could give up to lay in extra food and necessities. Our state and federal planners could certainly do a better job.
California is in a better position than Washington D.C. At least we had a small surplus to help with the current situation, which has already proven to be insufficient, and will be in the red for many years to come.
Our federal government was already piling up debt at an overwhelming rate before this happened, and now they are forced to add more trillions of dollars to that burden.
After this pandemic, our state and federal governments should immediately start actions to recover. They should start paying off debts, putting more money away to cover events like this, and stop asking for even more money so they can buy more services/votes.
Even if my wildest dream comes true, we will all now suffer for many years because they will be forced to increase taxes, cut out important programs, and start living mean and lean at the government level. But first, they must be willing to do so.
Elvin Colwell
Santa Maria
