Letters to the Editor: Supporting Bernie Sanders; Santa Maria needs to take action for youth; Disarm someone, say good morning!

I firmly support Bernie Sander’s desire to stay in the race. Not until we see the two frontrunners stand toe to toe in the debate on March 15, the Ides of March, will we be able to judge who best can lead our country and who can take down the mad man who now lives in the White House.
The media tells us one man’s nomination is inevitable. Isn’t that up to the voters? People who have lost presidential elections say Bernie is not the strongest candidate. Why listen to them?
Former opponents of both men have fallen in line behind one, at the certain urging of the behind-the-scenes leaders of the Democrats, signaling that it’s all over.
It is not over. The people haven’t all voted. We haven’t had a one-on-one debate.
Yes, one man is in the lead, but the tables can turn. That’s up not to any party, but to the voters who come to the polls in the states yet to come. This is too important a decision to leave up the media and a party that has had a hard time nominating a winner in the past. Let us choose the candidate we trust to get the job done.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
Santa Maria needs to take action for youth
Not only are alcohol and marijuana the most commonly abused substances amongst teens, but they are known to be the most accessible and harmful.
The recent 2018-19 California Healthy Kids Survey (CHKS) showed 51% of high school students in Santa Maria indicated it is “fairly easy” or “very easy” to obtain alcohol. In addition, 56% of high school students in Santa Maria indicated it is “fairly easy” or “very easy” to obtain marijuana.
According to CHKS, students report the most common places to get alcohol and marijuana are at parties, at home, or from a friend.
Many cities have already adopted policies to address youth access to alcohol but are now amending these policies to include marijuana because marijuana is also as easily accessible to youth at parties, homes and from peers.
The dangers associated with underage alcohol and marijuana use is harmful because they are at a higher risk of addiction. During the teen years, the brain is still developing and will continue to develop into the mid-twenties. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics states, “People who began using addictive substances before age 15 are nearly seven times likelier to develop a substance problem than those who delay first use until age 21 or older.”
The city of Santa Maria needs to take action to protect our youth and keep our community safe.
Samantha Yruegas
The Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Coalition
Disarm someone, say good morning!
In five more years, we will be able to look back at where we've been and wonder what happened. Socialism/communism will seem very reasonable, in the beginning, to half the country who hated the 2020 President before his first election.
Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler-types will be in charge. Leaders of this type of government are never in need and never equal to the citizens they rule. They promise guaranteed income, healthcare for everyone, open borders, free drugs, and no arrests for most crimes.
They will extend the "right” to abortions, totally erase the sanctimony of marriage, lower the voting age to 16, give $1,000 to each citizen, bring in the Green New Deal, while excepting every immigrant as a citizen, and promise anything else that will get them elected.
The Constitution will be destroyed; free speech, no weapons, no electoral college, anything that gets in their way. We will have a group of young profane women shouting obscenities at every press conference; worse than the men and women with whom I served in the military.
If we find ourselves in this position, there is no turning back. At that point someone will promise, as Hitler did, "there will be a Volkswagen in every driveway." If you are worried about our youth in the next generation, you will guard and improve where we are now, and the future we can have in this Republic given by God. Try disarming someone, by saying "good morning!" We can do this.
Randy Rosness
Solvang