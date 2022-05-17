Supporting Brown, Quaid, Stoker in June election
I am supporting three candidates as elected representatives in our area.
The first is Bill Brown. He has been the Sheriff of Santa Barbara County for four terms and is seeking a fifth. If there were a compelling reason to replace him I would vote for someone else, but Brown runs a tight ship and delivered on his promise to build and staff the North County jail.
Michele Quaid, an Independent and newcomer to politics, is running to represent the 24th Congressional District. New leadership is needed in this District because the incumbent, who is otherwise a nice guy, has supported the damaging policies of his party blindly without considering the future impacts. This has led to unprecedented inflation, loss of purchasing power for those on fixed incomes and adverse economic impacts on low-income families.
Mike Stoker is running to represent the 37th Assembly District. The incumbent has supported energy policies that will ultimately leave Californians in the dark; supported policies that raised gas/diesel prices which only increase the cost of everything you buy; supported environmental regulations that undermine the affordable housing market and otherwise failed miserably to support the needs of those on fixed incomes and low-income families.
Yes, changes are needed in some cases and sticking with incumbents who produce results is appropriate in others.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Safety away from home
Our world has undergone such a transformation over the last couple of years, bringing uncertainty and confusion. Fires and other disasters in our county have taken a toll as well. Due to family living abroad, I have had to travel back and forth across continents, leaving my community behind for periods of time. I have more than once felt helpless not to be able to assist our community when it has experienced times of stress.
However, upon seeing Sheriff Bill Brown in international news, announcing the challenges, comforting the community and, with his people, taking immediate action to restore safety, I have felt inner security knowing we are in good hands.
We are fortunate that we have a Sheriff who is seen in every sector of our county, listening to the needs of all, and supporting programs of empowerment and aid where needed.
Evidence that our community has been well taken care of since Sheriff Bill Brown first took on his role as our guardian has been proven year after year. Why would I want to trade this safety and security that only gets polished through his ongoing commitment? That is why it is my honor to vote for Sheriff Bill Brown again.
Nimita Dhirajlal
Santa Barbara
Susan Salcido has earned your vote
As a retired director of teacher programs for the Santa Barbara County Office of Education, I would like to express my support for Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
When I first met Susan, I immediately saw the traits that are so needed in a County superintendent of schools. She was incredibly organized, motivated to assist and take leadership in our county education office’s services offered to schools, teachers, and administrators, and always eager to connect with the people with whom she served. She was open, and respected new ideas from others, willing to offer a listening ear and as a result her work with our many schools resulted in progress to meet local needs.
As a local community member in the northern part of the county, I was impressed how quickly Susan addressed the pandemic concerns early on by bringing school superintendents together to find the most effective ways to protect our children and staff and ensure ongoing learning. This was not a one-time effort. She continued to meet with schools and districts as the pandemic went from initial concern to eventual online learning challenges.
The top skills needed to be an effective superintendent of public education, in my opinion, are knowledge and experience in the field, having a proven track record as an educational leader, and the ability to engage with the community in a meaningful, helpful way. These are the traits of Susan Salcido and I would encourage you to support her with your YES vote for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
Carol Gregor
Santa Maria