Letters to the Editor: Supporting Caldwell for Congress

Supporting Caldwell for Congress
Our Congressman, Salud Carbajal, seems to have no moral compass. We are in need of leadership and Mr. Carbajal appears to be a follower of whatever Speaker Nancy Pelosi says.
Liberal cities across this great nation are in chaos with rioting, beatings of innocents resulting in hospitalizations, attacks on police and law enforcement and yet we don't hear Congressman Carbajal or any of the other Democrats condemning any of these activities.
A coup was attempted on President Trump based on a phony Russian dossier bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign with the backing of the Obama Administration, FBI and CIA and it seems that if our Congressman Carbajal had a moral compass, knowing how wrong this, would step forward and denounce what has taken place as being un-American.
Andy Caldwell supports our local police and law enforcement and come Nov. 3, we need to step up and support Andy Caldwell for Congress.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!