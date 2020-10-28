Letters to the Editor: Supporting Waite for mayor; Lompoc wineries, city council reject wine BID; Welcome to Genericville; Efforts to open estuary within regulations

Supporting Waite for mayor
Since I have already voted for Karen Waite to be Mayor of Solvang, I wish to send a note in support of her. She has experience with the Solvang City Council where she has served for three years in a calm, constructive manner. She is for the residents of this fine city and will work on our sewer system that needs updates, our water issues, and the infrastructure that needs updating. She will work for all of Solvang, just not the tourist and business community.
I have great confidence in her ability to lead and guide our council and our community. She does her own research, is comfortable in the issues, and calmly explains her thoughts to the council.
Please support Karen Waite as our new Mayor, and help build our city for the residents!
Candy Waldron
Solvang
Lompoc wineries, city council reject wine BID
At its Tuesday night meeting the Lompoc City Council passed a resolution stating: “The City Council does not consent to the inclusion of the City of Lompoc in the BID.”
This was in response to a petition from 32 Lompoc wineries opposing the Santa Barbara Vintners’ wine business improvement district. The petition signers are a number of Lompoc's and Santa Barbara Wine Country wine pioneers and well-known wineries.
The Santa Barbara Vintners have been working on a BID for over two years. Their fourth wine BID proposes to tax 1% of all California direct to consumer Santa Barbara wine sales. According to the Vintners’ website this would raise $1 million, of which $465,000 would be spent on “salaries, overhead and reserves.”
The Vintners’ website states BID No. 4 will be brought to the Board of Supervisors in November/December to be effective in January. The Vintners’ contend the Wine BID will promote “the entire wine region.”
If the board approves the wine BID, each incorporated city in the county must affirmatively vote to be included in the wine BID for it to be effective in each city.
At a meeting of the Lompoc wineries in February, in response to what the Vintners would do if a city voted not to opt in to the Wine BID, the Vintners’ executive director replied the Vintners would “cut out” that city’s wineries and tasting rooms from the wine BID’s marketing programs.
Cutting out the Lompoc wineries and their tasting rooms is antithetical to the justification and purpose of the wine BID - to promote the “entire” Santa Barbara Wine Country and its wines.
We anticipate that after the elections the City Councils of Buellton, Solvang and Santa Barbara will have the opportunity to express their views on this important issue.
Stephen Pepe
Clos Pepe Vineyards
Lompoc
Welcome to Genericville
Gross disdain for what Solvang represents and it's heritage with a uniform architecture so strongly protected by Earl Petersen RIP.
Alas, those days are long gone now, represented by two all-white buildings without the painted-in crossbeams. Thank you planning commision for being asleep. Welcome to Genericville.
Robert Fermin
Santa Ynez
Efforts to open estuary within regulations
Ron Fink's email of Oct. 12 to the Lompoc City Council, in which he argues against both councilor Mosby and his actions to open the Surf Beach Estuary and Santa Ynez River to navigation, contains several misunderstandings and errors.
1) Surf Beach Estuary is part of the Santa Ynez River and is therefore classified as a "navigable waterway" by the Army Corp of Engineers. Both federal and state law hold that the public have a right of access to navigable waterways, even if they flow through private or government lands.
2) California State Harbors and Navigation Code, sections 660 & 131 clearly state that outright banning of boating on any stretch of water is not allowed and those who try to do so, are guilty of a misdemeanor.
3) Mr. Fink tried to tie the estuary into the Vandenberg State Marine Reserve in an effort to ban boating, but this argument fails too. A close look at the VSMR map shows that the landward edge of the VSMR is to the west of the Union Pacific trestle and thus, the estuary area in question to the east of the trestle, is quite outside of the VSMR boundaries.
My main point of this letter is to say that Councilman Mosby has been and is acting correctly as an appointed member of the Santa Barbara Parks Commission. His efforts to open the estuary to public navigation are correct and within all regulations.
I believe that the opening of the estuary to public use will be of real benefit to Lompoc citizens and it will also remove actual misdemeanor violations, imposed by the ruling banning navigation.
Philip Gallanders
Lompoc
