Susan Salcido for county schools superintendent
As a member of the Santa Barbara County community for 15 years, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in child welfare and 11 years in public health, I have been fortunate to see up close the positive impact of Dr. Susan Salcido, our County Superintendent of Schools in Santa Barbara County.
Susan Salcido brings education leaders together to guide our schools through challenges, considering students and their needs, first and foremost. She takes a problem-solving approach, understanding state and federal regulations and engaging local community stakeholder perspectives, to create realistic solutions.
She is proactive, looking ahead at potential challenges and barriers to success for our students and local schools. Susan’s positive advocacy brought COVID-19 vaccines and supplies to school staff sooner than was initially planned. Susan led her staff to create early opportunities for school staff vaccinations to keep students and staff safely in in-person learning. We know it is best for students to be in classrooms, for academic, social and emotional reasons.
Susan has led a county office with committed employees who provide curriculum support, special education services, and administrative services to school districts across the county. Her office serves school districts with as few as 30 students and those with more than 17,000 students. Each district is unique and collaborative strategies have been developed that address those unique circumstances.
I trust that Susan will do what is best for the students, families, and school employees in Santa Barbara County. I support Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools!
Susan Klein-Rothschild
Goleta
Voting yes for Susan Salcido
As the recently retired superintendent of Goleta Union School District, I support Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools. I worked together with Dr. Salcido from 2017-2021 during some of the most challenging years for public education and our community. We served together as board members for several entities, and I also knew Dr. Salcido as a parent because her children attended our schools.
During the Thomas fire and ensuing debris flow Dr. Salcido was instrumental in providing support and resources for all districts impacted by these disasters, some of which included communication pieces, vital meetings, and transportation for essential workers, all which were needed to keep students in school.
Dr. Salcido made herself available to leaders through this stressful time during nights and weekends, and instilled a deep level of trust in her leadership capabilities and desire to collaborate. When the pandemic hit she was well-suited to handle this situation, now supporting all 20 school districts in our county and beyond.
Dr. Salcido is an instructional leader who meets regularly with the leaders of our schools and community and is frequently seen on school campuses and in classrooms. She is highly competent, supportive, inspirational, forward thinking, collaborative, a clear communicator and listener, smart, a natural leader, and most of all, an advocate for ALL children.
In my 30 years as an educator I attest that Dr. Salcido is the best county superintendent I have ever known. Vote yes for Dr. Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools!
Donna Lewis
San Jose