Letters to the Editor: Thank you for pro-choice commentary; Pro-choice argument is pragmatic

Thank you for pro-choice commentary
Thank you Istar Holliday. I appreciated your response to the other guest commentary about choice and Planned Parenthood. I agree with you but could not have been as articulate or able to give as many tragic examples as you did.
Gloria Mulder
Santa Maria
Pro-choice argument is pragmatic
A recent guest commentary critiqued another written by Kathryn Jean Lopez. Lopez wrote on various topics, but Istar Holliday wrote for pro-choice. I compliment her for her tolerant civility, which is rare these days.
Her argument, however, is clearly pragmatic in style, as she uses her life experiences to justify abortion. Pragmatism is "relativism' applied to everyday secular life devoid of any belief in the existence of a Creator and a given moral structure (faith in God and his commandments)."
I ask her and all those who are pro-choice, do you also believe in capital punishment or euthanasia? Logically, to justify one, you must see all three as ethical. All three destroy life. Disagree with even one and you refute the other two to be consistent. Simple logic.
Further, for any readers claiming to be Christians, but who insist on their own reasoning even if contrary to the official dogma of their chosen denomination, I ask: does a Christian live for his own convenience, or to embody Christ and his precepts, especially the respect for God-given life?
Can any Christian morally decide his daily actions or words out of convenience or pragmatism in the same way he chooses a tie, or a woman chooses a color of shoe? Are you a "closet Christian" out of indifference or apathy?
About Planned Parenthood, I would never disrespect life by condoning violence against their proponents or offices. Non-violent civil protest is the Christian limit. They were recently exposed by Abby Johnson, an ex-employee for unethical practices in Arizona, and she won a $3 million judgement against her ex-employer.
Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood almost 100 years ago, and was a proselytizer of eugenics. She also coined the term "ableism", discrimination against disabled, poor, and minorities.
Further, video evidence that Planned Parenthood was selling body parts is clear, regardless of whether California Attorney General Kamala Harris is right that the videotape was a crime.
Ed Barba
Santa Maria
