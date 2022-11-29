Thank you for White Cane Days donations

We live in such a giving community!! Each October, members of the Santa Maria Noontimers Lions stand outside a few local businesses and ask the public to give on behalf of White Cane Days. We always get a great response, and this year was no exception.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every single person who donated coins and bills, large or small. Every penny we received was given directly to the local Lions Sight Conservation Foundation of Santa Maria (LSCFSM).

