Thankful for care given at Marian

I recently made a trip to Marian's emergency room. The staff that checked me asked all the right questions and cared about my health.

I had a disagreement with my e-bike earlier that necessitated that I be checked out and stitched up, I’m glad I was wearing my helmet, at least three different nurses asked me if I had hit my head.

0
0
0
0
0