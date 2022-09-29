Thankful for Shirley Contreras
I know I've said it before, but it must be said again. I don't know what we'd do without Shirley Contreras. Her historical articles are the best thing about this newspaper and is the reason why I continue to subscribe. Thank you Shirley for your love of this beautiful Santa Maria Valley and sharing your knowledge with all of us!
Terri Stricklin
Nipomo
Thin skin, a very human foible
I have learned some things from years of interaction with county government officials and agency staff. Most are exceptionally capable, conscientious, cordial and responsive. And some are prone to the very human foible of thin skin. It is also clear that as our taxes pay their salaries, they work for us in our collective best interests.
It is the nature of bureaucracies and other large organizations to lean toward insularity, notions of infallibility and arrogance. It is the responsibility of leaders and managers to rein in these tendencies. Many are disposed to resist new ideas and to bristle at constructive criticism, even when offered with civility. They sometimes miss the mark in their analyses and reports. And this can have severely negative consequences for us.
Agency staff have occasionally sought to approve plans that, if actualized, would have endangered the lives and safety of hundreds, or even thousands, and the health of children. Thankfully, shoddy staff reports have often been successfully countered and corrected by concerned citizens and outside experts during the review process.
Further, Santa Barbara County residents who live in unincorporated towns have no local government of their own. We depend on our district supervisor to listen to problems, seek solutions and identify ways to mitigate negative outcomes.
Our Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee was disbanded by the County last year. It had long been the most effective channel for our voices to be heard, and heeded, on matters affecting our town and the quality of life here. But P&D was not pleased that we spoke up with local input. Our current Supervisor seems supportive of resuming this form of community involvement, with its advisory role.
It can never be too late for our county officials and Planning & Development leaders to take stock of their relations with residents, to be aware of the bureaucratic penchant for thin-skinism and to strive to base actions and policies on best practices, on fact and truth. We could all benefit from this.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Impact of downtown development questioned
Yes, I agree with a recent letter writer. Where is the water going to come from? If the City Council keeps on doing away with the fees for building, when the project fails what next. With the Council waiving the developers fees this will have a negative impact on the city budget now and in the future.
The corner of Main and Broadway is no place for any building. This is not a good plan for the downtown, with increased traffic and the impact on all utilities it will not work out. We are being forced into conserving water because there is a drought. Yet you to create more of a deficit. Where is the water going to come from?
Marvin Gerletti
Santa Maria
Helpful firefighters get kudos
I recently had a problem with my fire alarm detectors in my house. I contacted the Santa Maria Fire Department and they very kindly sent a fire truck and three firemen to my house to offer assistance.
One of the alarms was "chirping" and I knew it was not an emergency. When they arrived they promptly checked all of my alarms and actually replaced one of them which stopped the "chirping".
I asked them about the charges for this much appreciated service and one of them replied, "just keep paying your taxes." About a week later the "chirp" started again and this time they sent out one man (a fire inspector John Mata). In a matter of a few minutes he was able to determine where the "chirp" was coming from and replaced the battery.
He was so kind and I wanted to let everyone know how lucky we are to have these dedicated firemen and firewomen available to help. Not an emergency thank goodness, but deserving of a big thank you from this senior citizen.
Marjorie Kraft
Santa Maria
Los Olivos water treatment worth getting involved in
The Los Olivos Community Services District was formed to ensure its residents maintained local control for a wastewater treatment solution. The District has specific boundaries that generally include nearly 400 businesses and residential lots south of Highway 154.
We are working to solve our portion of a groundwater pollution problem that resulted in large swaths of the Santa Ynez Valley being designated a Special Problems Area in 1974. No other organization has been formed to solve the problem. While it is taking longer than hoped, we continue to make steady progress.
Importantly, the County of Santa Barbara, Central Coast Regional Water Quality Board, and Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission continue to be great partners.
Sewer systems can be thought of as three processes: collection, treatment, and disposal. We are studying two collection approaches: gravity fed and Septic Tank Effluent Pumping (STEP).
For treatment, we are primarily focused on Membrane Bioreactors plants such as those manufactured by Cloacina of Arroyo Grande. Disposal options being studied include reuse, shallow aquifer injection, percolation chambers, and more. We are also exploring whether Advanced On-Site solutions, which provide both collection and some level of treatment, can be used in portions of the District.
We will complete our studies by December. Those studies will be the basis for a series of workshops that will educate residents on the pros/cons/costs of potential solutions. Using input from the workshops, the District’s Board will draft a project. The project will undergo environmental review and then be voted on by property owners in the District.
I’ll say that again. Property owners in the District who will pay for the project will have the final say - not the County, not the State, and not those who live outside the District.
Let’s work together to solve this 50 year-old problem.
The Los Olivos Community Services District meetings are open to the public. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., at St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos. More information on the District can be found at: www.losolivoscsd.com.
Guy Savage
LOCSD General Manager and resident