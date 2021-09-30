The Border Patrol is not the enemy
I just don't get it.
Why is Biden making statements like, "He's going to pay for this ...", regarding the Border Patrol agent on the horse? He is doing his job. They use horses because they are very effective in crowd control, people won't mess with them because of their size, that is why Chicago and New York City use them.
Nobody was beaten or shot and killed. The man on the horse was very skilled, he didn't step on anyone, or trample them. You had a crowd of 12- to 15,000 people that were going to do whatever they wanted, vastly outnumbering the Border Patrol. They did not listen or follow orders, whether the officer spoke Creole or not, they knew what he was trying to do.
The Border Patrol is not the problem. The Border Patrol is not the enemy. They are law enforcement.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Bingo prank an outrage for seniors
I am a senior citizen of Hanford and am shocked at the treatment seniors receive. They do not have a dedicated building for all of them. They are now being housed upstairs in the Veterans/Senior building in town, after being forced to meet in various places.
They currently have their bingo twice a week, which is enjoyed by many anxious community members, which gives them something to look forward to.
Unfortunately, sometime after the auxiliary dinner Sept. 11, some malicious persons disassembled all of the bingo parts and placed them all in various areas upstairs trying to hide them, making it impossible for bingo night to proceed as usually and for an undetermined time when it can hopefully be put back.
I, for one, think that this is the work of some very hateful, disturbed individuals that should be punished. The seniors who have served our country and this community all their lives deserve better. After all, this happened in a building that is designated as a “senior/veterans” building, so designated on the front of the building.
Marlene Dinicola
Hanford
Thanks for the remembrance
The outstanding coverage of the memorial ceremonies for Pfc Royal Waltz, published this week, were, well, outstanding. The reporter/photographer Donald Promnitz, captured the fallen Marine’s life and death story with the dignity many veterans of America’s wars don’t get.
Speaking as a retired Marine, and a current member of the USMC Kings County League, I pray many boosters of America, unable to attend the service at the Hanford Methodist Church followed by the burial at Grangeville Cemetery, will remember to remember the love shown.
The dress blues of the United States Marine Corps burial detachment sparkled as the men guarded his flag-draped casket the way Waltz may have helped comrades on their way home from war. The Marines, many no older than Waltz when he was killed at Tarawa, sat and stood at attention in the historic church, in respectful duty.
During the church service officiated by Pastor Pablo Rovere, the photo display showed Waltz’s life from a Sunday and elementary school youth to the times he posed, rigid and proud, as a Marine going to his final war.
The photos of the 1920s and 1930s displayed showed his family and friends -- close together -- much as today’s family and friends were together, as descendants of those in the Kodak pictures.
After the church service, the respect was shown by various fire companies, Kings County Sheriff’s Department, Hanford police, veterans organizations and citizens with their final salute as the procession rolled to the flag-covered cemetery for his burial.
Pfc Royal Waltz, a local boy, paid the supreme price for our freedom in one of the most fearsome battles of World War II. And although it took many years, and the efforts of many people, young Royal fulfilled America’s military promise to “never leave anyone behind.”
The family members and the rest of us at the memorials will remember Pfc Royal Waltz as a combat Marine, a symbol of freedom, and as a Hanford/Lemoore boy who wasn’t left behind.
He came home.
Jim Marvin
Lemoore